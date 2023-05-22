Getting the look of a bathroom right is vital so that it becomes somewhere enjoyable to spend time during the essential task of washing oneself and looking as good as possible. Having somewhere unhygienic and scruffy is likely to mean a shorter time being spent there which leads to personal hygiene issues.

Perhaps giving a bathroom a makeover is a good idea, so that it remains in good condition, with a modern feel that makes spending time in there fun. It might be with a new shower unit or bath, with the addition of a new 1500 vanity being an excellent addition.

Having a new vanity will immediately brighten up any bathroom, especially when purchased from a superb Australian company that specializes in the most important of rooms. There is a nationwide delivery service while those in the major NSW and Victoria conurbations may like the professionals to call round and carry out fitting, with the personal touch coming first.

The vanities can be made with a natural oak effect, which reflects the weatherboards of a beach, with a quality look. White or black, or even a combination of the two might be the preferred choice to fit in with the rest of the bathroom furniture and décor. All are available from a trusted firm with an excellent reputation. It may even affect the decision-making process when choosing the right coffee table for the home .

There is a huge range of styles available so that any bathroom can benefit. Perhaps a wall-hung vanity might be an option, allowing for easier cleaning, while offering the effect of the room being larger. It offers cabinet space for storage, as it portrays that extra bit of elegance, especially if mounted by a lamp, which is ideal for makeup applications.

Or how about a bathroom vanity that includes taps and a basin? A great way to save space and offer storage solutions with its durability and economy second to none, as the unit is built to last and is easy to maintain.

There is a choice of tops available for the vanities, with ceramic providing a classy design that is smooth, water and stain resistant, while also being resilient to chipping. Solid surface options consist of resin and natural minerals allowing for a softer top, which is still hard-wearing. Engineered Sintered stones offer the same effect as real stone patterns, also being scratchproof and offering quality longevity. Engineered quartz tops are also available, with their popularity coming from being unaffected by heat. Maybe some ideas may be gleaned from a visit to a home show .

Perhaps a freestanding vanity may be more in line with the style of the bathroom. Again, there is a wide range of options with whichever top suits you. All other accessories that can be added to the units are available from the experts when it comes to bathrooms.

A vanity will add class to any bathroom, especially when choosing the right style, offering durability and great value for money.