Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the world by storm currently in here. In just a few short years, they've gone from being a niche interest to becoming one of the hottest topics in both the tech and art worlds. So what exactly are NFTs? And what are some of the most expensive NFTs ever sold? Keep reading to find out.

The Merge

In late January, the Most expensive NFTs ever sold blog post on Decrypt was published, and it detailed the 10 most expensive NFT sales that had occurred up to that point. The blog post has been updated since then to include a few more recent sales.



The list includes several well-known names in the space such as Jack Dorsey, Travis Scott, and Kings of Leon, but also some lesser-known entities like an anonymous user who goes by the name “4chan” and another called “Pseudo_Anonymous”. The prices for these NFTs range from $100,000 to a whopping $69 million!

The First 5000 Days

It’s been said that the first 5000 days of a person’s life are the most important. The same can be said of an NFT. The first 5000 days of an NFT’s life are when it is most valuable. After that, its value starts to decline.



An NFT’s value comes from its rarity and uniqueness. The more rare and unique an NFT is, the more valuable it is. The first 500 days of an NFT’s life are when it is the rarest and most unique. That’s because there are very few of them in existence.



As more and more people start using and collecting NFTs, there will be more of them in circulation. That means they will become less rare and less unique. As that happens, their value will decline.



The first 5000 days of an NFT’s life are when it is most valuable. After that, its value starts to decline. But even after its value starts to decline, an NFT can still be worth a lot of money if it is rare and unique enough.

CryptoPunk #4156

The fourth most expensive NFT ever sold is CryptoPunk #4156, which was bought for $7.5 million in February 2021. The digital artwork, created by artists Larva Labs, depicts a blue-haired punk with a zipped-up mouth and question mark tattoos on their face.



This particular CryptoPunk is one of only four in existence with blue hair, making it a highly coveted and rare piece of digital art. The previous owner of the NFT had put it up for sale with a starting price of just $1, but after receiving over 100 bids, the final price ended up being more than 7 times that amount.



With the sale of CryptoPunk #4156, the total value of all CryptoPunks sold to date has now surpassed $100 million.

Clock

NFTs are a new type of asset that allows for the ownership and transfer of digital assets. NFTs are unique and cannot be replicated, making them valuable assets for collectors and investors. The most expensive NFT ever sold was an animated GIF file known as “Pizza.gif”, which sold for $1 million in February 2021. The image depicts a pizza with the words “I like this” on it, and was created by artist Beeple.

Alien Cryptopunk #7523

In February 2021, an anonymous user paid 75,000 ETH (approximately $130 million at the time) for an NFT called “Alien Cryptopunk #7523.” The punk is one of 10,000 collectible characters created by artist Matt Kane in 2017. Each punk is unique and can be bought, sold, or traded on the Ethereum blockchain.



The sale of “Alien Cryptopunk #7523” was the most expensive NFT sale ever recorded at the time. The previous record was held by another crypto punk character, which sold for 69,300 ETH (approximately $107 million at the time) in January 2021.



Both sales underscore the growing interest and investment in NFTs, which are digital assets that can be used to represent ownership of anything from video game items to digital artworks.

Conclusion

As the world of NFTs continues to grow, we are seeing more and more expensive sales taking place. In this article, we have listed the 5 most expensive NFTs ever sold in 2022 so far. From digital artworks to crypto collectibles, the prices of these NFTs continue to rise as demand increases. Whether you are looking to invest in an NFT or simply want to see what all the hype is about, be sure to check out these impressive sales.