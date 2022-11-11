With the crypto market on the rebound, many investors are wondering which coins have the potential to make considerable gains in the near future. While there are no guarantees in the world of cryptocurrency, these three coins could increase their prices by 100x or more over the next year. However, if you are more interested in cryptocurrency trading, then you may try by signing up at www.immediateprofit.app.

Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a new cryptocurrency that is gaining popularity due to its unique features. IBAT differs from other cryptocurrencies because Instead of the more popular proof-of-work (PoW) approach, it uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism. This means that instead of mining for IBAT, users can earn rewards by simply holding onto their IBAT coins. The PoS system also makes IBAT more environmentally friendly than other cryptocurrencies, as it doesn’t require the same amount of energy to mine. IBAT has a very active community, with regular updates and a strong development team. Overall, IBAT is a promising new cryptocurrency with a lot of potentials.

Balancer (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) is a protocol that allows users to trade crypto assets fairly and transparently. The protocol is designed to help users get the best possible price for their trades. Balancer is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses smart contracts to execute trades. Balancer has a native token, called BAL, that is used to pay fees on the platform. Balancer is one of the most popular protocols in the DeFi space, and a variety of different projects use it. Balancer could soon be worth x due to its popularity and growing adoption.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency that is built on the Avalanche network. This network is designed to be scalable and secure. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, and it is tough to hack.



Avalanche has a lot of potential because a team of experienced experts is developing it. The group includes people who have worked on projects like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Avalanche is also backed by several major companies, including Samsung and IBM.



The price of Avalanche has not yet reached its full potential. However, if the project continues to be successful, the price could soon get $100 or more.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a cryptocurrency that is currently in development. It is being created by a group of skilled programmers with the support of a large user community. Tamadoge has the opportunity to be worth a lot of money in the future. This is because it is being developed with the aim of becoming a central payment system. Tamadoge already has partnerships with some major companies, which gives it a lot of potentials. Tamadoge also has a lot of features that make it unique. For example, it uses a special algorithm that makes it more secure than other cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge also has a very active community that always works to improve the project. Overall, Tamadoge is a cryptocurrency with a lot of potentials. It is being developed by experienced developers and has strong community backing. Tamadoge also has some unique features that make it stand out from other cryptocurrencies.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

A new cryptocurrency called Lucky Block has the opportunity to be quite valuable. Lucky Block is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which is a very secure and reliable platform. Lucky Block has a unique feature that allows users to earn rewards for participating in its network.



Lucky Block is still in its early stages, but it has already gained a lot of attention from investors and traders. The price of Lucky Block has increased rapidly since it launched, and it is currently trading at around $0.50. If Lucky Block continues to grow at its current rate, it could soon be worth much more than that.



Investors who are interested in buying Lucky Block should do so while it is still relatively cheap. If Lucky Block does become worth a lot of money, those who invest early will stand to make a very large profit.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt that cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm, and there’s no sign of them slowing down anytime soon. While some people are hesitant to get involved with such a volatile market, others see it as an opportunity to make huge profits. If you’re thinking of investing in cryptocurrencies, then you should definitely keep an eye on the ones mentioned in this article.