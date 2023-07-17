If you are looking for the ultimate beach holiday and money is not an issue, there are some stunning destinations around the world, each with its own unique ambiance and charm. In this article, we outline our top 5 premier beach holiday destinations for you to consider for your 2023 annual holiday.

The Maldives – The stunning Maldives luxury 5-star resorts are rated as the best in the world, with water-level bungalows and 24-hour room service. Whether you are single, with a partner, or you want to take the family, there are luxury suites that accommodate up to 8 people. You have your own personal chef and bartender at your beck and call, while high-speed Internet allows you to keep tabs on your business and see what’s happening in the world while you are enjoying a millionaire lifestyle.

Phuket, Thailand – Known as the jewel of the south of Thailand, this lush tropical paradise island sits on the Andaman Sea. There are quite a few 5-star luxury beach resorts in Phuket and you can book online to avoid disappointment. Enjoy delicious Thai food prepared by experienced Thai chefs and the nightlife on Kata Beach is awesome! Now you can fly direct, as Phuket has an international airport, which saves you from having to land in Bangkok and take a connecting flight.

Hoi An, Vietnam – Voted as the top beach destination for 2 years running, Hoi An is a firm favorite with Scandinavians and Europeans and there are so many water and beach activities to keep you engaged. Dance the night away on a lively disco boat and charter a yacht to take you to the many stunning coves, where you can sip cocktails and watch the sun go down. This coastal city was one of the main shipping ports in southeast Asia and since the turn of the century, tourism has been the main focus. Click here for cyber threats .

Seminyak Bali, Indonesia – Bali is an idyllic tropical island paradise and there are some luxurious 5-star villas and resorts that rank among the best in the world. For more information about Bali, search the web and when you find the right accommodation, you can book online. If you like dancing until the early hours, you’ll love Bali.

Cozumel, Mexico – Paradise Beach is one of the top beach destinations in the world, where snorkeling is awesome. The only downside is the many tourists that somehow find this Garden of Eden; you need to get there early in the day to secure a spot on the beach. This idyllic island is in the Yucatan Peninsula and many cruise ships visit the island, which is like something on a postcard.

So, here is our top 5 list of luxury beach destinations and if you decide to visit one, Google will help you with the location. Whether you choose the Maldives or Phuket, there are websites to help you make the booking.