Skinfluencers are gaining the trust of viewers across various social media platforms. Apart from providing reliable skincare recommendations, these influencers have incredibly clear and glowing skin that proves the authenticity of their advice. In fact, skinfluencerHyramYarbro won the trust of over 11 million followers because he dives deep into the ingredients of each skincare product to understand how they really work.

Along with Hyram, other skinfluencers, like Caroline Hirons and Devan Jesmer, are open to sharing the approaches and products that make their skin look flawless on camera. As experts on social media, you can trust that skinfluencers have the best advice for looking great in front of the camera. Here are some of their tips:

Keep Yourself Hydrated

If there’s one lesson that you can learn from keeping up with the Kardashians, it’s that hydration is the secret to good skin. Khloé Kardashian even shared that she aims to consume about five to six liters of water per day so that she can have a healthier skin and body. Her step-sister, Kendall Jenner, also stated that she drinks up to 12 cups of water and detox tea per day so that she can avoid getting dry skin due to dehydration. Similarly, your skin will look supple and moisturized on photos as well as videos if your body is properly hydrated.

Stay Consistent with Your Skin Routine

Consistency is the key, especially when it comes to beauty. Recognizing the importance of consistent skincare practices, content creator Pandora Kaaki started following a routine since her teenage years. Her hard work certainly paid off, since this practice helps maintain her perfect skin. Similarly, you can keep your skin clear from any redness, dryness, or irritation by following a skincare routine for sensitive skin every day. Make it a point to utilize a soothing cleanser, treatment, moisturizer, and sunscreen every day, so that your skin will look supple and healthy on and off the camera.

Use the Right Skincare Tools

You can improve the efficiency of your skincare products by using the right tools. Even singer Lizzo started using gua sha as a skincare tool after the stone rose in popularity in Instagram and TikTok. Influencers state that the stone will help in reducing your acne and any puffiness. By gently scraping your face with the stone in upward strokes, you can stimulate your dermis to relax your facial muscles and promote tissue drainage. As such, you can use this tool to de-puff and clear up your face before creating your next content.

Make Your Skin Glow through Exfoliation

If your skin is starting to look dull and dry in your photos, it’s time to say goodbye to the dead skin cells building up on your face. SkinfluencersHyramYarbro, James Welsh, and Dr. Dray recommend applying chemical exfoliators to clear up any congestion in your pores and to aid in your skin cell turnover. Your skin will appear more radiant and glowing since you got rid of the gunk lying on top of it. By exfoliating your skin on a regular basis, you can ensure that your skin will look bright and clear once you appear on camera.

Pay Attention to Seasonal Skin Shifts

As the influencer behind Style and Beauty Doctor, Danielle Grey is an expert in achieving flawless skin. One of the best tips of the influencer is to adjust your skincare products, based on the season. During warm summer months, you must switch to lighter moisturizers so that your skin will get the right amount of hydration without ending up too shiny in front of the camera. Meanwhile, dry and flaky skin will look more visible on the screen, so you need to keep your skin hydrated by using cream-based moisturizers during the winter months.

If you want your skin to look good in front of the camera, pay attention to its health. Influencers recommend that you keep yourself hydrated, follow a skincare routine, use skincare tools, exfoliate regularly, and adjust with the seasons to keep your skin flawless.