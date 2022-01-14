The term “otolaryngology” generally brings about thoughts of procedures like sinus surgery, which is often performed to alleviate chronic nasal congestion or other issues. However, otolaryngology refers to treatments for all aspects related to the head and neck region, including the ears, nose, throat, mouth, and face. Below are some of the most common ear, nose, and throat ENT disorders requiring surgery.

1. Chronic Ear Infections

Chronic ear infections often result from fluid buildup in and around the middle ear. There are several reasons this occurs. First, some people have allergies that cause excessive buildup of fluid in their ears.

2. Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an ear, nose, and throat disorder that occurs when the sinuses become inflamed. When the mucous membranes lining the sinuses become inflamed, it can create a burning sensation in the face around the nose and eyes.

3. Nose Infections and Injuries

The nose is a vital part of our body. It allows us to breathe, smell, and allow food and liquid to be introduced into the mouth for eating and drinking. Any damage or infection to the nose that affects breathing or eating will require surgery.

4. Snoring

Snoring affects millions of people worldwide, even if they are unaware of it. Snoring results when the airway becomes obstructed while sleeping and causes vibration in the lungs and throat. This vibration prevents deep sleep, which results in tiredness and depression.

5. Deviated Septum

A deviated septum is a hole in the wall between the two nostrils that shortens or hinders breathing for some people. Some people with severe breathing issues and snoring will require surgery from top ENT specialist to correct their deviated septum.

6. Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops while sleeping because airflow to your lungs stops. Sleep apnea is not caused by any underlying physical problem with your chest, but it can be linked to obesity, making your airway narrow as you gain weight.

7. Facial Paralysis

Facial paralysis occurs when one or both sides of the face are paralyzed. Common facial paralysis disorders include Bell’s Palsy, Parkinson’s disease, and brain tumors. Surgery to correct facial paralysis should begin immediately to reduce or eliminate symptoms.

8. Hearing Loss

Hearing loss often occurs due to excessive exposure to loud, high-pitched noises, known as noise-induced hearing loss, which can be caused by working in an environment with loud noises. Other causes of hearing loss include aging and genetic abnormalities.

9. Ear Tube Obstruction

Ear tubes are tiny plastic tubes inserted into the middle ear to drain excess fluid. When the ear tube gets blocked by wax or debris, it can lead to hearing problems. In such a case, surgery becomes the only efficient method.

10. Eardrum Perforation

The eardrum is the membrane that separates the ear canal from the middle ear. In cases where it is perforated, bacteria and infection can enter the inner ear causing swelling or inflammation.

Although it is always best to avoid surgery, in cases where it is necessary to correct the problem, the sooner you get treatment, the better. Preventive measures can help reduce many issues as well, so always have preventative care right on your radar.