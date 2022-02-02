So you’ve just purchased a shiny pair of new Dr. Martens but boy are they painful when you try to wear them!

Dr. Martens is the stuff of legends. Non-conformists all over the globe have been wearing Dr. Martens to show off their utilitarian and edgy style for over 60+ years! But no matter how stylish Dr. Martens are, they’re notoriously hard to break in. Every Dr. Marten lover has suffered some sore and blistered feet at least once from their beloved shoes!

Although it will take patience and time to break in your new Dr. Martens, the results are well worth it. Thankfully, we’ve got 5 great tips to assist you to break in your new Dr. Martens with ease.

If reading our guide has inspired you to buy your own flashy new pair of Dr. Martens, you’re in luck! Journeys is offering some price-busting coupons that will allow you to save on all your purchases. Save using Journeys coupons and shop for your own pair of Dr. Martens today!

History of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens were originally a shoe for the working class. Long before they were a fashion statement, Dr. Martens’ boots were worn by factory workers in the early 20th century thanks to their durability and resistance. It wasn’t until the mid-1950s that the beloved Dr. Martens boot as we know it today came to life.

By the 1980s and 90s, the Dr. Marten boot became known as a symbol for anti-conformists and became the “it” boot for the politically charged youth of that time. During the past decade, and just in time for the 60th birthday of Dr. Martens, social media helped relaunch this iconic shoe into the limelight and an entirely new generation of youth is incorporating Dr. Martens into their non-conformist style.

5 Tips for Breaking Dr. Martens In

1. Make sure you get the perfect fit

To wear Dr. Martens comfortably it’s essential that you get the right fit. If you normally wear a half size, then choose a size down. Dr. Martens should fit snug and tight but not uncomfortable. If you try on your boots and they’re painful, they’re probably too tight!

2. Wear thick socks and tight laces

When you first wear your new Dr. Martens, make sure you put on thick socks. This serves two purposes. As you get used to your new shoes, your feet will be protected by thick socks from blisters, the width of the socks, on the other hand, will assist to warm up the leather and stretch. Keep your laces tucked in during the process to encourage stretching. The Dr. Marten brand even sells special socks designed to assist you to break in your new shoes while providing extra padding in important places.

3. Start with 1 – 2 hour intervals

Don’t try and wear your new shoes all day. If you’ve recently purchased a new pair, you’ll want to break them in while wearing them for intervals of 1 – 2 hours at a time. This allows you to slowly stretch the leather without hurting your feet.

4. Purchase shoe balm

You can purchase a specially made shoe balm that’s designed to help leather stretch and conform to your foot. Most balms work double duty by also cleaning the leather and protecting your shoes from the elements. The Dr. Marten brand sells their own shoe balm called “Wonder Wax”.

5. Be patient

It can take anywhere from 3 – 6 weeks to break in a new pair of Dr. Martens. Try different approaches to stretching out your shoes until you find something that works for you. Be patient and eventually you’ll be able to rock your new Dr. Martens, pain-free!