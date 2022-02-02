Credit: Vlada Karpovich via Pexels

Remote work is a reality for a lot of people these days. Whether you’re a startup owner, freelancer, or salaried jobber, there’s a good chance you’re working out of a home office.

There are plenty of benefits to this at-home setup, but it’s not perfect. From ergonomic catastrophes to cybersecurity concerns, there are a number of problems you can face now that you aren’t in the office.

Here are some of these problems below and how to fix them.

Tech Breakdowns

You need tech for your remote office to work. For many freelancers, your personal laptop and phone wind up moonlighting as professional hardware.

Pulling double duty puts a lot of pressure on these machines, which may not be up to the task. Next thing you know, you’re dealing with annoying glitches and delays. You may even face bigger hardware problems, like a blue screen of death.

That’s why it’s a good idea to have a little tech repair fund. Each month, stash a little bit of money away in the event something goes wrong with your computer. Eventually, you’ll have enough to handle essential repairs or replacements without breaking a sweat.

If your fund falls short of what you need to make emergency repairs for a computer you absolutely need for work, you might research an emergency loan for help. You can find where to get an emergency loan online by comparing online direct lenders and their rates.

Some online direct lenders make applying easy, even if you’re struggling with poor credit. They offer emergency loans for bad credit to help in unexpected emergencies.

Ergonomic Issues

Your couch was never designed to be your work HQ. The same goes for your kitchen nook, dining room table, or bed. These at-hoc home office locations can be a real pain in your neck — literally. A bad at-home setup can increase your chance of injury.

Sitting in a hard chair with bad posture can lead to aches and pains, even after just one day. If it’s been weeks (or months), you run the risk of adopting chronic issues, like carpal tunnel, sciatica, and tendonitis.

These health problems can make a dent in your productivity and quality of life. To keep your body pain-free from wherever you work, tweak your setup to follow these basic guidelines:

Keep your screen an arm’s length away at eye level

Your keyboard should rest at elbow height

Your legs should make a 90-degree angle when sitting so your hips, knees, and ankles are in proper alignment

Invest in a good chair that supports your spine’s natural “S” curve

Security Risks

Cybersecurity is another hot button issue for the work-from-home crowd. You could be handling top secret information from a coffee shop or other public place. These locations offer free, unsecured networks that are easy to hack, making it possible to monitor all your activity.

To keep your connection secure, you’ll want to download a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) is an encryption tool that scrambles your data from end to end, so no one can spy on your activity.

A VPN is a good idea even if you’re using a secure network, as this tool shields activity from roommates and your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Bottom Line

Working from home introduces new challenges to your workday. But a little forward thinking can help you manage them