When you need a fast dinner while hitting your health goals, choosing a low-calorie meal that is easy to make is essential. However, it’s crucial to ensure you consume enough calories to provide your body with energy and sustain its functions when following a low-calorie diet. This requires finding nutritious options for vegetarians and meat-eaters with a good amount of protein.

Image Source

Here are six low-calorie meals that are surprisingly satisfying and can be added to your low-calorie meal plan.

Mongolian Beef with Asian Greens And Brown Rice

Nutrition Amounts Per Serving: 394 Calories, 42 gms of Protein, 40 gms of Carbs, 6 gms of Fat

This dish is a traditional Chinese recipe with succulent strips of Mongolian beef surrounded by colorful peppers, chili, and onions for an authentic flavour and appearance. Served on top of a nutritious bed of filling brown rice, the dish is completed with broccolini and bok choy. With a total of 394 calories per portion, this is an excellent meal to include in your low-calorie diet plan.

Spice Tofu Tacos

Nutrition Amounts Per Serving: 121 cal, 9 gms of Carb, 8 gms of Protein, 3 gms fibre, 6 gms of Fat, 4.5 gms of Sugar, 966 mg of Sodium, and 52 mg of Cholesterol.

This recipe for plant-based tacos can be prepared in just 20 minutes, delivering a flavorful and protein-packed meal with 13 grams of protein from a blend of chili powder, coriander, jalapeno, and poblano peppers. Even those who prefer meat will enjoy it.

Heat olive oil, garlic, and lemon zest in a large skillet over medium heat until they start to brown, about one minute. Add salsa and tomato sauce, simmer, and place the shrimp in the salsa mixture.

Cook, covered, for three minutes. Stir in spinach and cook until it begins to wilt and the shrimp is opaque, one to two minutes more. Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve with flatbread, if desired.

Chicken Parmigiana with Pumpkin Mash And Vegetables

Nutrition Amounts Per Serving: 354 Calories, 35 gms of Protein, 33 gms of Cholesterol, 7gms of Fat, 5.2 gms of Dietary Fibre, and 950 mg of Sodium

With a calorie count of 394 cal per portion, this is a healthier version of an Australian pub favourite, the Parmi. Your mouth will moisten as you bite into a mouthwatering chicken breast schnitzel topped with savory mozzarella cheese and thick parmigiana sauce. You may order this high-protein meal from a reputable delivery service that specializes in creating fresh, low-calorie meal plans, along with vegetables and a creamy pumpkin mash.

Salsa Shrimp With Feta and Spinach Cooked In A Skillet

Nutrition Amounts Per Serving: 121 cal, 9 gms of Carb, 8 gms of Protein, 3 gms of Fiber, 6 gms of Fat, 4.5 gms of sugars, 52 mg of Cholesterol, and 966 mg of Sodium

This quick and easy dish can be made in just 15 minutes using common pantry ingredients such as tomato sauce and jarred salsa, creating a spicy and flavorful meal in every bite. Serve with whole wheat flatbread or your preferred grain for a complete and nutritious meal high in fibre and protein.

Sriracha Chilli Chicken Noodle Stir Fry

Nutrition Amounts Per Serving: 384 Calories, 36 gms of Protein, 51 gms of Cholesterol, 3 gms of Fat, 3.4 gms of Dietary Fibre, and 1360 mg of Sodium

This recipe, which combines steamed broccoli, ramen noodles, and tender chopped chicken breast wrapped in a hot hoisin and sriracha sauce, adds flavor to your diet while being low in calories and high in protein. Additionally, it is a low-fat source of dietary fibre. Order this from your local meal delivery service and enjoy it at lunch or dinner, as you like.

Shakshuka

Nutrition Amounts Per Serving: 237 cal, 8 gms of Carb, 14 gms of Protein, 2 gms of Fiber, 16.5 gms of Fat, 4.5 gms of sugars, 372 mg of Cholesterol, and 392 mg of Sodium

A Middle Eastern and North African dish, Shakshuka consists of eggs poached in a flavorful tomato-based sauce with spices, onions, and peppers. It is typically served for breakfast or brunch and topped with cheese, herbs, and other ingredients such as sausage or feta. The dish is traditionally served with bread to scoop up the sauce and eggs.

This dish is quick and easy to prepare, using only the freshest tomatoes to create a smooth sauce that perfectly accommodates the eggs. Enjoy it with some crusty bread, or use your fork and dive in.

Final Words

Low-calorie diets don’t have to mean bland and unsatisfying meals. You can create delicious and filling meals that support your weight-loss goals by incorporating healthy, protein-rich options such as vegetable stir-fries, grilled chicken breast, and legumes. Experiment with different spices and ingredients to keep your meals exciting.