Intro: One of the best things about winter is staying inside, all bundled up by a warm fire, and watching your favorite anime. Whether you’re marathon-ing through old favorites or watching brand new episodes as they air in Japan, there’s nothing quite like settling in for a night of anime goodness. But what’s the best way to make sure your home theater is ready for the occasion? Here are five tips to get you started!

1. Please make sure the TV is in a good location for viewing:

Before you start making room for all your friends and snacks, make sure the TV itself is in a good place. Whether it’s an LCD or plasma, bigger isn’t better unless it’s hung on a wall (in which case you can acquire mounting hardware and get to work!). Try and position the screen so that everyone can see it quickly and where there’s no glare from lamps or overhead lights.

Also, make sure the TV is close enough to a power outlet – you don’t want anyone tripping over those long cords! If there are any issues involving the screen, you’ll want to fix them before starting your movie night. If it’s simply not large enough, think about adding a projector so everyone can see everything that’s going on.

2. Check your tv setup:

We all know that tangled web of wires behind our desk that we shove out of sight as fast as possible. But it’s time to take a good look at them and figure out their best use. You can tie them up with twist-ties or even stick the cord into a bread tie, which you can find in most grocery stores. Another option is using cable clips that clip onto your desk. Clean your TV screen and remove any dust or debris. Inspect your cables and make sure they are all in good condition. Connect your devices (TV, cable box, etc.) and test the system. Dim the lights, turn on some music, and enjoy the show.

3. Choose a movie or series that everyone will enjoy:

Many anime fans enjoy foreign programming, from cartoons to full-length feature films. Some things may have been released in theaters or on TV – if so, you can look up the title on Anime News Network for a short synopsis and user ratings. If it’s an older movie, you might be able to find it at a proxy-rarbg which you can download in advance and play at night. Also, download a few other titles to have options at hand that might become favorites! You can set your digital video recorder (DVR) to record the simulcast as it airs on TV, or if you’ve got a smart TV with the software built-in, go ahead and start streaming now.

4. Make sure the seating is comfortable:

It means making sure there's nothing uncomfortable poking into your back and that you'll have room to move around if need be. Bring an extra pillow or two, and maybe a blanket too. Pick out the best seats in the house so everyone can enjoy the movie. Make sure you have plenty of seating for everyone who will be watching. If it's not centered correctly, you'll have to move your head around throughout the movie to see different parts of the picture – and we all know how annoying that can be.

5. Stock up on plenty of drinks – water, soda, beer, wine.

Grab some snacks and beverages to enjoy while watching. Don’t forget to pick up some napkins. You don’t want to get popcorn butter on your controller or remote. Make sure you have enough snacks to keep your guests total, including a variety of chips and dips, fruits, veggies, and your favorite candy. Know what your audience prefers and what they will enjoy. A group of people with different tastes and preferences is not fun for anyone! or includes what everyone likes to have when they watch movies/tv at home.

6. Make your home comfortable:

Scented candles or aromatherapy oils can make your home theater experience even more enjoyable. It makes the atmosphere feel more like the movies and less like your living room. You may also want to invest in a light-up cup, so everyone in the room knows whose drink is whose. Have water available since no one wants to get up in the middle of a show constantly. Provide blankets for your guests in case they get cold during the movie or want to snuggle up together on the couch. Turn down the lights, even if it’s still light out. By dimming the lights, you set the mood for watching a movie – and that applies whether it’s night or day! It can also help boost picture quality by making shadows less noticeable.

Conclusion:

After reading this article, you will be able to prepare your home theater for the big night. You will throw an awesome anime marathon party because you will have all the necessary information to accomplish that. Food, low lights, and a bunch of your favorite people are the essentials for a great movie night. Make sure you’ve got the best remote control, comfortable couch, and snacks for your guests.