After a long and tiring day, all you want to do is to retreat into the comfy cocoon of your bedroom. The bedroom is the most private space in your house. Hence, it is in your best interest to make it as cosy as possible. We can guarantee that a clean and comfortable room will ensure good quality hibernation and make you refuse to leave your bedroom.

Even though everyone has their taste, there’s a general thumb rule on designing your bedroom to make it extra cosy. A comfy bed, soft lighting and décor details are the three compulsory things you would need to make a space feel like home. In this list, we have gathered a few ideas that you can utilize to make your room feels extra pleasant.

1. Add in Elements of Wood

The element of wood adds a sense of warmth to a space. That’s why cottages and cabins often feel cosier than your modern house these days. To mimic this, you can add a wooden panel in your bedroom or even wooden flooring to create that feeling of cosiness.

If you’re on a tight budget and need to consider other options, then wallpapers that simulate wood cladding are the way to go. In the circumstance that you can’t add panelling or wallpaper, then choosing wood furnishings and accents are an alternate choice that you can pick.

2. Dark Walls

The prevalent misconception is that painting your room dark will make it look smaller and feel depressing. However, when choosing the colour for your bedroom walls, you can pick a deep grey paint to create a warm, enveloping feeling when you enter your room.

The trick when painting your walls dark is always to choose light-coloured accessories. For example, cream linens, white shelves and bright white paint on the ceilings. In addition, you can add personal touches to your room by putting up frames with family photos. We guarantee that you feel right at home instantly!

3. Good Lighting

The best type of lighting is natural lighting- no one can argue with that. However, not everyone is as privileged to get that ideal type of room. Hence, the alternate option is to fill your space with soft lighting to create the perfect ambience.

No one wants to have harsh white blinding you in the face while you’re in your bedroom. Thus, opt for bedside lamps which often provide a softer and more intimate vibe for your room. You can also choose to install mounted ceiling lights for a touch of drama. The most crucial part is always focusing on dim orange lights instead of white ones to give you that sense of relaxation.

4. Eliminate Technology

Your bedroom is where you go and unwind after a long tiring day of working at the office. Trust us; you do not want to be surrounded by technology at the end of the day. Spending almost 9 hours in front of your laptop working is enough screen time for the day. Hence, we suggest for you make your bedroom a no-tech zone.

You can choose to decorate your space with books or plants rather than television. The news will still be there tomorrow when you wake up. Thus, don’t feel the need to keep up with everything happening in the world. Instead, make yourself comfortable by enjoying the moment with a Bose speaker. This is because putting on calming sounds or music has been proven to aid in getting quality sleep.

5. Fireplace and Candles

There’s nothing cosier than having a built-in fireplace. The sounds of warm fire crackling against the cold weather makes you want to lie in bed longer. However, for those who do not have a built-in fireplace or live in hotter climate countries, you can always opt for candles.

Candles imitate the warming sensation that a fireplace provides with minimal fire. Additionally, it is an excellent way of adding warm light and giving your room a pleasant smell (if you purchase a scented candle). Just make sure you always remember to blow them out before you go to sleep!

6. Clean Air

Pollution is something widespread these days. Our air is contaminated with bacteria, viruses, haze, odours and dust. Thus, keeping yourself healthy by investing in an air purifier is essential. An air purifier filters out all the air pollutants to ensure that you only breathe fresh air in your bedroom.

By improving the air quality in your environment, you’ll ensure the longevity of your lungs. This will directly improve your health in the long run and prevent future diseases such as asthma. In addition, we recommend you to turn on your air purifier during bedtime to promote better breathing while you sleep.

Your bedroom is a sacred space dedicated to your physical and mental peace. It is an intimate place where you can be yourself without disturbing other individuals. Hence, it is essential to tailor it according to your preference so that you will be able to enjoy your personal space. We hope these ideas will assist you in designing your bedroom into a perfect condition that suits your needs and taste.