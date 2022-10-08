CoolSculpting has been hailed as the leading technology for non-surgical fat removal. Thousands of men and women are turning to CoolSculpting to firm up problem areas without surgery or downtime. But how much fat can CoolSculpting remove from your body? How much fat will be permanently removed from your body after CoolSculpting? The answers may surprise you.

What is Coolsculpting?

Coolsculpting is a relatively new procedure that is very effective in removing stubborn fat cells. It is done by freezing those cells with the use of a device that is pressed against the area being treated. This process not only reduces the fat cells but also makes them less likely to return. Also, it is most effective for people who have pockets of fat in certain areas and are looking for a long-term solution instead of those who want instant results or to lose weight quickly.

How much Fat Coolsculpting Can Remove

It depends on the number of sessions. With three treatments, you can see about a 20% fat reduction. With six treatments, you can see about a 40% fat reduction. Some people will have more than one session to get the best results.

Also, how many sessions it takes to remove fat depends on how much treatment is needed and how much fat needs to be removed. For example, if someone wants only a 10% reduction, it would take them 6-7 sessions; if they wanted 50%, they would need 18-20 sessions.

Factors such as skin type and body part will play into how many treatments are needed and when someone should start getting the treatments done (such as waiting until after menopause). Speak with your doctor for recommendations based on these factors.

The Science Behind Coolsculpting

Coolsculpting is a procedure that uses cryolipolysis, which utilizes the body’s natural response to cold to target and eliminate fat cells. During the process, the skin is cooled to a temperature of 15 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes before being warmed up again. Over the course of five sessions (each session lasting less than an hour), the fat cells are gradually destroyed.

The process has been extensively studied and has shown promising results in clinical trials, with participants losing an average of 20% of their body fat. Furthermore, 100% of participants who completed five sessions reported one or more positive changes in their bodies. For example, many people lost inches from their waistlines and experienced a slimmer appearance in specific areas like the stomach and thigh regions.

Good Candidates for CoolSculpting

The good news is that there are a lot of people who can benefit from this treatment. If you want to know if you’re a good candidate for CoolSculpting, see the list below:

If you’re overweight and have a significant amount of belly fat, your skin isn’t hanging over your pants or dress.

If you have folds of skin on the neck that rub together when you turn your head side to side.

If one or both sides of your abdomen are noticeably bulging out (a beer belly).

If one breast is larger than the other, it sags more due to excess skin and fat.

To Conclude

Depending on the amount of sessions, fat can be removed from an inch to two inches from the treated area. The size of your applicator determines the maximum amount of fat cells that could be targeted. Consult a certified physician before any treatment for their best assessment and recommendations for your body type and skin tone.