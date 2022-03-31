There are so many awesome reasons you should take a road trip. It can be either in your local region or in a better chance, the fascinating road trips around the world. When you make the decision and go out of your comfort zones, you will feel lucky.

Enjoying the bliss of open roads and nature on your schedule will give you freedom of life. Well, what are the best suitable road trips that are safe, comfortable, and available with guide service? Before we look out for them, remember that you will need your International Driving Permit. And International Drivers Association is one of very few reliable services providers who can help you.

This article will guide you on the six best road trips worldwide.

1. Great Ocean Road, Australia

The 253 kilometers long road offers all the thrilling natures on the way. You see mountains getting merged into the ocean, and cliffs stand high through the cliffs.

Kangaroos and koalas will welcome you to the national parks.

The scenery of the incredible coastline is so charming; you definitely would like to U-turn and make the ride again. And have the test of world-class surfing with the genuine Australian ocean.

The best part of the trip is the spectacular Twelve Apostles along the coastline. The collection of limestone stacks elevated to 65 meters above the water. And finally, don’t miss Apollo Bay.

2. The North Coast 500, Scotland

The best journey in Scotland can be the long drive on the North Coast 500. It’s a 500-mile long trip that can amaze you with a breathtaking coastal view of natural Scotland. This starts from Inverness, and the circles go around the north coast and then go up to the highlands.

The best part of the journey will be the ancient Iron Age castles. You will feel the roaring wind on the white sandy beaches. The scenic beauty of sea lochs, glens, and mountains might stop you along the way.

3. Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates

The only pick in the list that exclusively goes through the desert. This road will not take you to a sandy beach or mountains, but you will simply love it for cracking stretch if you are a driving enthusiast.

The 11.7 kilometers long journey will take a max of one hour to complete and end at a luxurious hotel. The smooth, devious road along the Hafeet mountain has two sections for technical driving. Though the heat goes up to 45 C during summer, still, there is a charming golf course.

4. Route 66, USA

The dreaming driveway across the eight states in the USA. Route 66 has all its packages full of surprises. The almost four thousand kilometers long road has breathtaking landscapes. You get the taste of life in small towns that articulate happy American life.

Enjoy the changing patterns of American transportation on the way. The ruined windswept towns will feel like going down memory lane in 1950-something. This is probably the best road trip that no one would miss having once in a lifetime.

5. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

It’s very common to believe you’re on another planet while you drive across the largest salt lake in the world. The salt flat of Salar de Uyuni is over 10,000 square kilometers. When it rains, it just becomes an endless mirror.

The mountain peaks reflect on the salt lake. Again, when it dries, it turns out like an enormous ice field. And at night, the reflection of the moon shining becomes addictive.

6. Corsica’s northwest coast, France

The 112 hair-raising kilometers of the D81 from Calvi to Cargèse take you through rugged mountains with unique, raw beauty. The journey starts from Calvi’s bustling port to the vivid-red rock gorge of the Fango River. Enjoy the incredible views of the Scandola headland from the Croce Pass.

Final Words

There are so many great road trips worldwide that will amaze anyone. However, check safety, accommodation, guide service, and other criteria for the best output of your time and money.

And must take your driving license and IDP if you want to drive therein.