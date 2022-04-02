IE Engineers in the Internet industry mainly refer to network engineers who have passed HCIE and CCIE certification.

CCIE certification & HCIE certification

CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork expert) certification is an expert level certification launched by Cisco in 1993. It is recognized as the most authoritative certification in the IT industry and the top certification in the field of global networking.

Obtaining CCIE certificate not only proves that your skill has reached the expert level and has been recognized by the IT industry, but also is a symbol of honor and an embodiment of your self-worth.

HCIE certification is the highest expert level certification of Huawei certification. If you can pass HCIE certification, you can obtain a unique HCIE number. HCIE certification permanently retains professional certification rules, making HCIE certificate one of the most respected and valuable certificates.

Obtaining the HCIE certificate means that the network engineer has the ability to work in any company of Party A, Party B or the manufacturer, and has a very broad employment choice and development prospect.

When you are 20-30 years old, HCIE certificate can ensure that you have an annual salary of 16,666 to 50,000 US dollars while accumulating experience and improving your ability in large enterprises. As long as you keep learning and improving yourself, most network engineers certified by HCIE can have an annual salary of 33,333 to 83,333 US dollars at the age of 30-40! Your future is bright.

How to become an IE Engineer?

Since the value of IE certificate is high, the exam must be very difficult. The HCIE certification exam and CCIE certification exam test whether candidates master theoretical knowledge and have practical ability and comprehensive interview ability, which puts forward higher requirements for the candidates’ comprehensive quality (operation, organization and expression ability). Candidates need to pay attention to the accumulation and mastery of theoretical knowledge points, form your own knowledge system and improve the knowledge base. You should also pay attention to the practice of practical operation and interview skills to improve your comprehensive ability.

It’s hard to pass HCIE and CCIE certification by self-study alone. So it is suggested that you find a professional training institution and follow the teachers to learn CCIE certification courses. SPOTO not only has professional teachers to teach you the theoretical knowledge, but also as experienced teachers to teach you their practical work experience of many years. In addition, SPOTO will also formulate a targeted and reasonable time schedule. Through the learning method of preview + lecture + review + practice, SPOTO will expand your knowledge horizontally and restore the real exam scene to help candidates strengthen simulation exercises.

