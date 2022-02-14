Don’t ditch your landline now because we have just the right reasons for you to stick with it. Home phones may seem like they are becoming a thing of the past. You might be among those who think that keeping a home phone at this age and time is an odd decision. But how about we give you reasons as to why home phones should make a comeback? Sounds unheard of, right? Well, in this article, we are going to make a strong argument that may change your mind. So, hang in there and let us walk you through all the said reasons.

1. Better Sound Quality than Cellular Devices

“Hello, you there?”, “Can you hear me?”, “Am I audible to you?”, these are the kind of sentences we often find ourselves saying while talking to someone over a cellular device. The service you get is sometimes so bad that it makes it incredibly difficult to even convey one message properly. As opposed to this, home phones can really bring you peace of mind while making a call.

It has been seen that even the most reliable cellphone services cut out and during this time a landline could come off as a huge saver. If you are thinking of switching to a home phone because of this very reason then we recommend checking out Spectrum Voice as it provides a high-quality calling experience. With their services, you can stay in touch with your loved ones by making unlimited local and long-distance calls without the worries of bad service. In addition to this, they have 28 calling features like Caller ID and voicemail..

Better sound quality means a smoother calling experience. It can be quite frustrating when your call keeps dropping, especially when you have something really important to talk about with your friends and family. With home phones at your rescue, you won’t have to go from one room to another in search of better service because they offer a more reliable connection.

2. It is More Convenient

It is very easy to fall off the grid when you have a smartphone. As soon as your battery dies, no one knows where you are, how to contact you, or where to find you. But with home phones, you don’t need to worry about dead batteries.

Not only this, taking your cell phone with you from one room to another can be a real hassle. You don’t want to miss an important call and that is why you have to take it with you to every part of the house. But by having landline phones throughout your home, you can be in any room and just pick the nearest phone up, as soon as someone calls.

All in all, home phones are way more convenient than cell phones because they don’t require high maintenance and you don’t have to keep them glued to yourself whenever you have to go from one part of your home to another.

3. Get them Connected With Security Systems

Many home security system works better with home phones or landlines than cellphones. It is easier to connect the security systems with landlines. It is not only a matter of ease, but still, many companies require a home phone connection to serve as a backup for the security company to contact the residents.

When it comes to billing, you would be surprised to know that having a security system connected with a home phone could decrease the bill significantly compared to it being connected with cellphones.

Other systems such as medical devices like a hearing aid may also work directly with the phone line.

4. Looking for Comfort? Home Phones Are the Perfect Place

Tired of butt-dialing everyone on your contact list? Because we are and this is one of the reasons why home phones should definitely make a comeback now. Smartphones may be amazing and multifunctional devices but there are limits to every good thing. When it comes to certain aspects, smartphones may not be doing as well as we thought they were.

These devices have everything stored in them. You can call anyone, text, video chat, and whatnot. You can fit them in your pockets as well but where is the comfort? Home phones are perfect for ergonomic purposes. They are designed to provide comfort to the users. Their curved handset is easy to hold and the receiver near the user’s ear and the microphone near the mouth provide incredible performance. Also, as we mentioned earlier, the sound quality is way better.

On the other hand, the touch keypad on smartphones can sometimes make it incredibly hard to dial a number or even use a phone. Most cellphones don’t even support gloved hands. But you don’t have to subject yourself to cold during winter days by taking off the gloves while dialing a number on home phones. Their physical buttons with number pads are extremely comfortable and easy to use.

5. A Cheaper Option

We live in times where we all are looking to save some extra bucks from here and there. Arguably, cell phones can be quite expensive. You are required to pay a lot of money only to get a lousy service that does not even work at most places.

On the other hand, when we look at home phones, the monthly bill is way less than cell phones and you can get extra perks as well. Many telecom companies have bundle offers where you can bundle up your home phone services with cable TV and internet and in this way, you can get the best of all worlds.

Since the times of global pandemic gave a major rise to downsizing and recession, people on low-income are looking for ways to bring alternatives in their lives that can save them money. This is prime time for home phones to make a comeback and say goodbye to people’s problems of seeing multiple figures in their monthly cellular data bill.

6. For Nostalgic Purposes, Perhaps…

Who does not like to be hit with nostalgia? We live for some good blasts from the past and we also find ways to establish some connection with our old days. The good old days of coming back from school and dialing our best friend’s number only to discuss the new hit on MTV now sounds like a far-fetched dream.

But you don’t have to let go of the past yet. Home phones are our ways to keep the connection to the old days of simplicity where everything was low-maintenance. For people who still want to hang onto the good old days, home phones are just the perfect thing to bring back.

In this technology-driven world, we are in dire need of something that reminds us of the times when things used to be simple and this is why landlines should make a comeback.

Final Words

We all love our smartphones. They offer countless benefits but there is just something about the home phones that make them so important. If you already have a home phone, then we suggest contemplating more before you decide to give up on it. Because the above-mentioned reasons show why home phones should make a comeback. So, if you don’t have one then probably go do some landline shopping and get these reliable means of communication installed at your home today.