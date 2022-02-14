Workplace efficiency has been a hot topic for businesses across times and cultures. Thanks to the rapid growth of technology in recent times, there are numerous solutions to workplace productivity available today.

Every business owner operates consciously or subconsciously with the principle of “time is money”. When it comes to being productive, time wasted is definitely money lost. Hence boosting productivity ensures that the tasks and projects are done on time which promotes the company’s growth and boosts sales. Productivity can only be boosted by ensuring that all employees in the business use their time wisely.

Boosting productivity requires more than simply saying that you are going to increase productivity. It requires a solid plan of action. In addition to having a solid plan of action to boost productivity, employing some of the available technology offers your business a world of advantages and efficient execution. Below are some of the best tools to improve business productivity:

1.VistaCreate

This free graphic design tool offers business owners free graphic design resources to help create impressive content in minutes. Thanks to the thousands of professional templates available right away, business owners can create unlimited graphic content for their online and offline campaigns and communications with their clients without having to spend hours creating and designing these content.

2. Zoom

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, this video-conferencing platform has experienced an incredible surge in the number of users and became one of the most widely used for hosting meetings in organizations worldwide. It is also widely used for a variety of webinars and conferences, as well as online classes and training. Thanks to the extended ability to include up to 100 participants in every meeting, as well as other useful features, zoom has become one of the top-rated tools to boost business productivity.

3. Google Docs

One of the major functionalities of Google Docs is the ability it offers you to create, write, access, edit and collaborate from anywhere in the world with your entire team and clients. You can access google docs from any of your devices even without an internet connection. This document storage tool is widely used all over the world because it allows individuals to collaborate while supporting smart editing and styling tools.

4. Slack

Yet another communication tool that features indispensable tools like live chat and team collaboration. Create and customize your very own Slack workspace and enjoy all the usual collaboration features it offers. You can also link up with colleagues, communities, and business professionals all over the world. Learn, share experience, network, and grow your business.

5. Trello

This free-to-use project management and collaboration tool use cards to organize your ideas. Trello breaks down your project into stages: not done, doing, and done, providing you with an instant assessment of the progress of your projects and teams.

6. Wrike

Wrike is a project management tool that allows your team and clients to stay connected regardless of their location. This tool provides a roadmap so that you can maintain your regular operations during unstable times. You can see projects that are at risk, track employee availability, and simplify communication with just one tool. You can also create projects, monitor the process and the time of completion of the project.

7. Hubstaff

Hubstaff is a time-tracking and monitoring software widely used by remote teams. This tool allows you to monitor employee tasks and even employee internet use. This enables you to monitor what websites employees are visiting and employees’ most-used apps.

You can use the mobile app which uses GPS technology to track employees’ time and location when on the field.

8. HootSuite

HootSuite has been tremendously helpful to countless businesses when it comes to managing business social media accounts. It can be quite challenging to keep up with your posts manually, and even then, it is likely unsustainable. With HootSuite, you can monitor all your social activity across networks in one easy-to-use dashboard. Hootsuite allows you to schedule posts, curate online content, analyze results and metrics from your posts and also monitor conversations online. You can quickly find and attend to customer discussions and complaints in a timely manner, sure to impress your audience.

While there is no substitute for a good work ethic and efficient system, using the right business productivity tools will help you get the most efficient practices using the easiest and most efficient technology available. By employing the best digital solutions for your business, you can ensure that employees will have practices and tools to help them give the best possible results with every task.