Businesses of all sizes are increasingly using third-party logistics (3PL) services. Businesses save time and money by outsourcing part or all of their logistical tasks to a 3PL provider, allowing them to concentrate on their core operations. So, what can you anticipate from your 3PL partner? To know the answer, you must first know what is 3PL for logistics? An accurate order booking and delivery system is referred to as third-party logistics, or 3PL, and a a fulfillment facility or warehouse.

We’ll go through six services your 3PL partner should offer to maximize operational efficiency and boosts sales.

Transportation Administration

One of the main services offered by 3PL companies is transportation management. All transportation-related tasks, such as route planning, carrier selection, and tracking, will be taken care of by the 3PL partner. They will also handle all the required paperwork and give you up-to-the-minute updates on the progress of your shipments. Your items will always be delivered on time if you use a 3PL provider’s transportation management service.

Distribution and Storage

Distribution and warehousing are two additional crucial services offered by 3PL companies. Your third-party logistics (3PL) partner will oversee the storage and delivery of your items to your clients at their warehouses. They will be in charge of receiving, putting away, picking, packing, and shipping, as well as all other areas of inventory management. A 3PL provider’s warehousing and distribution services will help ensure your items are transported and stored properly and economically.

Order Processing

Another service offered by 3PL companies is order fulfillment. Your 3PL partner will take orders from your clients, choose and pack the goods, and send them right to them. Also, they will be in charge of managing all returns, including examining and replacing returned goods. Your clients will always receive their orders properly and on time if you use order fulfillment services from a 3PL supplier.

Brokering Customs

Customs brokerage services are crucial if your company engages in international trade. Customs clearance tasks, including document preparation, customs classification, and duty and tax computations, will be handled by your 3PL partner. They will also guide you through difficult customs processes and offer professional guidance on rules governing international trade.

Chain Supply Consulting

In addition to 3PL services, a reputable partner will offer supply chain consulting services to assist you in streamlining your logistics processes. They will evaluate your current supply chain procedures and pinpoint areas that can be improved. Moreover, they will provide you with suggestions on how to enhance efficiency, save expenses, and optimize your logistical operations. You can make sure that your logistics operations are streamlined to match your company’s demands by using the supply chain consulting services of a 3PL provider.

Technical Options

Last but not least, a good 3PL partner will provide technological solutions to assist you in managing logistics operations more successfully. For example, to assist in streamlining your transportation operations, they will give a transportation management system (TMS). Also, they will provide you access to a warehouse management system which is necessary to store large consignments.

In short, a strong 3PL partner can provide you with a variety of services to support the optimization of your logistics operations. A 3PL supplier can handle every facet of your logistics operations. You will save time and money by working with a 3PL supplier, allowing you to concentrate on more concerning areas of your business.