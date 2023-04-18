Sunshine Coast is one ideal seaside retreat that entices you with its magnificent coastline, attractive villages, and mild temperature. If you seek a classic coastal vacation replete with stunning ocean views, Noosa apartments are a great option to consider.

This article takes you on a tour of six lovely apartments for sale in Noosa, each with an enthralling view of the waterscape. Whether you’re a retiree looking for a peaceful haven or a young family looking for adventure, this list has something for everyone. Continue reading to explore six gorgeous Sunshine Coast apartments for sale with stunning views.

6 Ocean-View Apartments for Sale on the Breathtaking Sunshine Coast

Discover six exquisite residences for sale on the Sunshine Coast, each with its own uniqueness. Let’s take a look at them one after the other.

1. Pelican Waters

This high-end apartment in Pelican Waters has waterfront apartments for sale on the sunshine coast. This lovely home offers broad south-facing canal views of the new marina and breathtaking sunsets over the famed Glasshouse Mountains. With high ceilings throughout, the open plan concept and luxury fixtures and fittings offer a sense of comfort and ease of living.

A spacious double garage with rear roller door access to the courtyard for additional storage, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and security screens on all windows and doors are also included.

2. Mountain Creek

This superb seaside property exudes unrivalled luxury and offers enough space for family life and entertaining. this apartment is one of the best Sunshine Coast units for sale. It is perched on a 756 sqm property overlooking the Mooloolah River with an ocean view and provides stunning long-water views.

The magnificent single-level home has four bedrooms, two luxury bathrooms, two living spaces, a covered outdoor area with a built-in BBQ, an enormous maintenance-free deck, a separate laundry with external access, and a 3m clearance car park.

3. Kings Beach

This superb Sunshine Coast apartments for sale in the heart of Kings Beach is ideal for investors, downsizers, or weekenders. It features a big and private floor plan with an environmentally friendly component. Only 400 meters from Kings Beach’s beachfront, Unit 2 ‘Sea Tang’ has a spacious wraparound balcony with privacy/weather screens. The 122 sqm layout has a huge master bedroom with air conditioning, wide robes, and two-way bathroom access.

4. Shelly Beach Cottage

Don’t miss out on this gorgeous Shelly Beach home, which is about 300 meters from the beach and offers luxury apartments for sale on Sunshine Coast. The new home is on a 645 sqm hilltop with dual street access, sea breezes, and possible ocean views.

The home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a central kitchen, several living zones, and a double lock-up garage, and it provides a calm seaside lifestyle. In adjacent Moffat Beach, you can walk to pet-friendly beaches, the OLR church and school, cafés, restaurants, and public transportation.

5. Baringa

This stunning low-set property by Plantation Homes offers the best coastal living in the bustling Baringa neighborhood. With divided living spaces, it provides flexibility for families, downsizers, remote workers, or visitors and is one of the best Sunshine Coast units for sale.

The four-bedroom home’s high ceilings emphasize the light and space, featuring a spectacular master suite with a luxury ensuite, WIR, a private patio, and three full baths.

6. Currimundi Golden Triangle

Enjoy the ideal beachfront lifestyle in this exquisite house in Currimundi’s prized golden triangle. The house is located on a great, flat 683 sqm northeast-facing lot with cooling sea breezes and natural light, approximately 300m from Currimundi Lake and the surf beach.

Despite the surrounding bustle, the house maintains a beachy ambiance and is one of the most sought-after Sunshine Coast apartments for sale. With a great separation and dual living options, the home includes four huge bedrooms, several living zones, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and an attractive outdoor space.

Conclusion

The Sunshine Coast has a variety of beautiful apartments for sale with ocean views, ideal for those looking for a beachfront lifestyle. However, finding an available apartment in these highly coveted locations can take time and effort.

Therefore, using the services of a local real estate agent or internet real estate platforms can aid in the process of locating Sunshine Coast apartments for sale with ocean views that meet your budget and lifestyle requirements.