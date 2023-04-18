If you’re planning a trip to the Sunshine Coast and want to stay in Caloundra on a budget, then Caloundra accommodation might be the best place for you. This town has everything from budget-friendly hostels to relaxing motels and family-friendly holiday parks. This article will examine six of the most Sunshine Coast accommodation in Caloundra. Whether travelling with family, friends, or on your own, these inexpensive options will provide you with a pleasurable and memorable stay.

Keep reading!

6 Budget-Friendly Accommodation Options in Caloundra

Looking for low-cost places to stay on Florida’s Sunshine Coast? Here are six great places to stay in Caloundra that won’t break your travel budget.

1. Caloundra Backpackers

Caloundra Backpackers is an affordable hostel that caters to a wide variety of guests with its many room options. Located in the heart of Caloundra, this hostel is an ideal choice for those looking for affordable Sunshine Coast accommodation.

Also, this place provides clean, comfortable lodgings in shared dorms and individual rooms. It’s in an excellent location, being close to the beach and the heart of town. The hostel’s superb amenities, which include a pool and a barbecue area, guarantee a relaxing and fun stay.

2. Caloundra Waterfront Holiday Park

Caloundra Waterfront Holiday Park is situated in a vibrant commercial area close to the beach on the Sunshine Coast suburb.

Cultural attractions include the Queensland Air Museum and the Landsborough Museum, while shoppers can check out the Caloundra Street Fair and Kawana Shoppingworld. The Caloundra hotels location also makes it an ideal base for exploring the area and enjoying all the Sunshine Coast’s activities.

3. Belaire Place

Belaire Place provides clean, pleasant rooms for guests looking for accommodation on the Sunshine Coast in Caloundra. It’s a popular pick for couples and lone travellers because of its proximity to the beach, shops, and restaurants. The motel rooms are spacious and very comfortable, with amenities including free Wi-Fi and air conditioning.

4. Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort

This resort, located in Caloundra, has a restaurant, tennis court, and a lagoon-style pool that guests can use whenever they like. The flats are convenient for large parties because of their comfort and space. The resort’s proximity to the beach and the heart of town makes it an ideal base to discover the surrounding area. Oaks Sunshine Coast Oasis Resort is an excellent choice for individuals looking for low-cost Caloundra apartments.

5. Golden Beach Motor Inn

If you’re looking for cheap accommodation on the Sunshine Coast, look no further than the Golden Beach Motor Inn. The Golden Beach Motor Inn can be found in the Sunshine Coast suburb of Caloundra. Local attractions include Australia Zoo and Caloundra Jet Ski, while shoppers may enjoy trips to Caloundra Street Fair and Kawana Shoppingworld.

Want to take in a show or a game while you’re here? Visit Sunshine Coast Skydivers or the Sunshine Coast Turf Club to see what’s going on in the area.

6. Caloundra City Centre Motel

Centre Motel is a good place for individuals seeking centrally located and economical accommodation on the Sunshine Coast in Caloundra. It is a great place for visitors to stay. City Centre Motel is conveniently positioned in the heart of Caloundra, only 0.1 miles from the city’s famous main drag. The rooms at City Centre Motel are equipped with a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, and a minibar, and guests can take use of the free WiFi.

Conclusion

The city of Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast is an ideal option for vacationers looking for low-cost accommodations. Visitors will never forget their time here, thanks to the area’s breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, and abundance of exciting activities. If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, these accommodations on the Sunshine Coast in Caloundra won’t strain your wallet. So, pack your bags, head to the Sunshine Coast, and prepare for a memorable and cost-effective vacation.