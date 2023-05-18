Being healthy is a lifelong journey. We don’t lose weight, gain fitness or muscle, or make healthy changes to our lifestyle and then magically stay fit and healthy forever. It’s something that we always have to work on, making changes that suit our lifestyle or needs when we have to. The things that worked when we were in our 20s might not always work and it’s easy to find that we’ve started to take things for granted, our focus on health has slipped, and bad habits have set in. If you need a kickstart to get back on track, here’s a look at seven easy things that you can do.

Eat Mindfully

Eating healthily isn’t always easy. We’re surrounded by tempting treats and snacks and healthy food can seem boring. But it doesn’t have to be. By eating mindfully, and getting support to buy healthy foods, you can enjoy treats in moderation and find healthy options that you like. Take a look at where can I buy with healthy food benefits cards to find the best ways to get help with healthy food, and start eating more carefully, listening to your body, and giving it what it needs.

Go to Bed Earlier

Going to bed earlier is a great way to kickstart your health. Many people struggle with overindulging in food and alcohol in the evenings when they get a chance to relax. Going to bed earlier limits this, but also means that you can get more sleep, while still getting up early enough to exercise before your day.

Move More

Exercise is an essential element of good health, but it’s not always easy to fit in workouts around a busy life. The good news is that all movement counts. Try to enjoy a full workout such as a long run or swim when you can, but day to day, focus on moving. Things like walking instead of driving and enjoying a short yoga routine in the morning can be effective.

Get Outdoors

Spending time outdoors means more movement, but it also means more vitamin D and fresh air. Time outside can help you to feel more positive and be good for your mental health. Try to go for a short walk outdoors every day, and enjoy things like hiking, picnics, and days at the beach when you can.

Drink More Water

Drinking more water helps you to stay hydrated. But it also means that you’ll drink less alcohol and sugary drinks and that you’ll be less likely to mistake thirst for hunger and overeat.

Focus on Positivity

A positive mindset is an effective way to stay happy and to come through setbacks. Enjoy hobbies that make you happy, spend time with positive people, and try to do something that makes you smile every day.

Stop Punishing Yourself

Eating well shouldn’t be a punishment for gaining weight. Exercise should not be a punishment because you think that you have overeaten. Instead of seeing healthy things as a punishment, start finding healthy options that you look forward to and enjoy.

A kickstart is often all that it takes to get into good habits and make a real lasting change to your health and wellbeing. A combination of these seven things can be an incredible start.