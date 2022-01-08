We often have little time to clean the house in the morning before going to work. Many people believe house cleaning takes hours. However, this is not necessarily the case. Cleaning your house is more about building a set of good habits than wasting time. This article would enumerate seven ways you can make your house perennially clean while also using little time.

7 Simple Tips to Keep Your House Clean

Make the Bed

Make this the first routine after waking up; make your bed. No, it is not a big waste of time; a well-laid bed makes a big difference to the tidiness of your room. It would only take a few minutes, so why not make them.

You need to have numerous bedding layers to make bed tidying easy. A duvet, washable cover, and a few pillows are okay. You may love a top sheet, but it is not compulsory. By doing this, making your bed would be less complicated, thereby, taking less time.

Doing Regular Laundry

Instead of leaving the laundry till the end of the week, why not do it routinely. It could be daily, or after 3 days, it could even be weekly. Just make sure the laundry is not heaped before doing it.

As you are going to work, put the laundry in the washing machine and set it to delay. When you come back from work, wash and dry it. This would reduce loads of laundry cluttering your house.

Plan Your Cleaning Routine

Not all things have to be cleaned at the same time. Some are more begging than others. Therefore, prioritize what you have to clean in their order of importance and based on your time. Write a list of what needs to be cleaned. This would prevent you from wasting time while achieving better cleaning in a short time frame.

Put Every Cleaning Item Closer to Where It Is Used

To clean better and save time, make sure all cleaning materials are located closer to where they are used. The toilet brush should be in the toilet cubicle/bathroom, while the dishwasher should be in the kitchen.

Most of these tasks take little time. Time gets wasted when we are trying to find items for cleaning. When these items are situated closer, it saves cleaning time and helps you achieve more in a short time

Deep Cleaning Isn’t Necessary

Unless you are cleaning on a weekend, deep house cleaning is not necessary. You can deep clean the house on weekends. However, on weekdays when you have less time, make sure it is clean enough. That is, it should be 80 percent clean. All these little details take a lot of time. Therefore, you can postpone them to weekends.

You can have a weekly schedule, maybe on Saturdays or Sundays, when there is enough time. Then, you can focus on 100 percent cleaning.

Everyone Should Be Involved in Cleaning

If you are single, then, you have far less cleaning to deal with. However, if not, every member of the family should be part of the cleaning challenge. Spend time teaching your children how to clean the house. They should know how to vacuum their rooms, put dishes in the dishwasher, where to put away their shoes and coat upon entering the house. They should also help with other house chores they can do. This would reduce the workload on a single individual. They will also be able to clean the house when you are not around.

For the first few months, it may require much prodding to get them to do the work. However, they will build the habit over time. They can contribute immensely to a clean home.

Have A Spot for Everything

To keep a clean home, you must avoid cluttering. Every item you use must have its designated place. Organizing your items to their rightful places goes a long way to determine the tidiness of your home. Dirty dishes should be put in the dishwasher rather than on the counter, or placed tidily in the sink if not done immediately; don’t let them pile them up; dirty clothes should be in the laundry basket rather than on the floor. Everything you use should have its place. This would reduce the time you use cleaning the house.

Maintaining a regularly clean house is easy and time-saving when you build some cleaning habits. Follow the aforementioned steps and be guaranteed a cleaner, healthier, and happier home.