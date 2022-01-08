The world of politics is interesting, appealing, and fascinating. It attracts lots of people and makes them keep track of actions and events that take place every single day. If you love reading or watching CNN news, or BBC is your favorite channel, listening to political podcasts may also be a great option for you.

It is inevitable to mention that every single day something important or intriguing happens in the world, so you should miss none of the podcasts, as they may help you immerse yourself into the current situation in a matter of minutes.

No matter if you are looking for the highlights of the latest events that take place around the world, or you are focused on the situation in the USA, you will always have a chance to find a corresponding podcast.

What Is a Podcast?

Before you dive into the area and start downloading various podcasts, you should deal with the definitions. As defined by numerous dictionaries, it is a set of digital audio files users can listen to online or download to any device for convenient and flawless listening.

The number of podcasts that become available is growing every single day, so it is indispensable to be selective in order to get the most relevant, valid, and up-to-date options.

Are you focused on political podcasts? It will take you hours and days to look through an extensive database of existing options and single out a few most exciting ones. Anyway, the struggle is real, so you should just give it a try.

Most Appealing Political Podcasts Worth Attention

The number of podcasts available online is continuously growing, so you should be attentive and sensitive to the changes that take place. If it is your first experience selecting the podcast, you should entrust it to professionals. Check out the list of the most appealing and impressive US political podcasts you should start with.

The NPR Politics Podcast

To say that up-to-date politics is fast-paced is to say nothing. If you strive to be informed on the most significant and relevant events that happen in the US, start listening to the podcast offered by the team of the National Public Radio. Daily episodes are always interesting and impressive. The reporters are really talented, so you are not likely to get bored.

Pod Save America

It is undeniably one of the most influential names on the list of political podcasts. The podcast team includes well-known politicians, such as Obama, Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Tommy Vietor, and some others, who provide listeners with the most detailed descriptions of the events that take place in the US.

Are you afraid to get tired from monotonous monolog really fast? Forget about it, as each series is much more appealing than the previous one, offering new interviews, influential participants, and relevant topics.

Political Gabfest

If you prefer classic options, this is the podcast for you to start with. The show is hosted by John Dickerson, Emily Bazelon, and David Plotz, who manage to make politics feel approachable, easy, and entertaining without asking too many trivial questions. So, why do not you listen to an interesting politics-based conversation during a short coffee break?

The Argument

This podcast by the New York Times shows you the most interesting events in detail. Politics can sometimes feel like an echo chamber. It features NYT Opinion columnists Ross Douthat and Frank Bruni discussing the significant issues of the day on each side of politics to give you a better understanding of the story.

More Perfect

Have you ever heard of Notorious RBG? No matter if it is the first time you learn about it, or you have always been its fan, you should consider listening to More Perfect podcast. It is the option that will help you dive into history, understand certain events and acknowledge the impact the highest courts have had in the land.

The NPR

The best political reporters provide their listeners with the most breaking news and impressive explanations. Every weekday you can stay updated about the things that happen in US politics, including the ones that influence your well-being.

FiveThirtyEight

When it comes to breaking down political polls, it is impossible to find the team that will cope with the task better, Nate Silver working with a professional staff, creates an exclusive podcast that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Conclusion

Do you really want to stay informed of the events that happen in US politics? Listening to corresponding podcasts may be a top choice. No matter if you drive to work, exercise or just enjoy your short coffee break, you can also broaden your outlook and expand horizons.