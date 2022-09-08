Using the right keywords on your website is the key to success in SEO. They’re also the key to getting more people to read, share and engage with your content.

Unfortunately, finding them can be a tedious and time-consuming process. Thankfully, there are many tools available to help you streamline the process. We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite SEO content writing tools that will make it easier than ever before.

Ahrefs

Ahrefs Content Explorer is a powerful tool that allows you to analyze and rank your content. It measures the effectiveness of your content, allowing you to see which ones are performing well and where they rank.

You can also use it to find keywords for your website. The tool has several features that allow you to maximize your keyword research efforts.

Ahrefs helps you find the best keywords by looking at their search volume, bid price, average ranking position, and competition level. This helps determine if there’s still potential in a certain topic or if it’s time to switch gears.

With Ahrefs, you can discover which of your pages are performing well on sites similar to yours. It does so by comparing them with yours using pages from Ahrefs’ database as references.

You will be able to see which pages have received the most backlinks and determine whether or not they are still relevant based on how long ago they were published.

Keyword Tool

If you’re looking to do some keyword research without paying anything, then this tool is perfect for you. Keyword Tool is a free keyword research tool that can help you find keywords for your content. It’s also known as Google Keyword Planner and it’s one of the most popular SEO tools in the market.

The tool allows you to discover relevant keywords for your business, increase traffic from search engines and improve conversions on your website. The tool is available for free and it’s easy to use. You can simply type in a keyword, and choose your country and language to get suggestions from Google. You can also check out related keywords, search volume, average, CPC, and competition level of each keyword.

SEMrush

SEMrush is a paid tool, but it’s worth the price tag. You can use it to find keywords that are relevant to your content and see what your competitors are doing.

This is an essential tool for anyone who wants to know more about search engine optimization (SEO).

Using this tool will allow you to see how Google sees your site, how much traffic you receive from various sources, and where people go on your website after they arrive there. The tool has a lot of features, but one of the most useful is the keyword analysis section.

SEMrush will show you how many people are searching for each keyword and how much competition there is for that term. You can also see what keywords your competitors are using and find out which ones they rank best for.

Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest is a Google Chrome extension developed by Neil Patel, an SEO specialist. It helps you find long-tail keywords for your content to get more traffic and rankings.

Ubersuggest works by using an algorithm to determine the words and phrases people are searching for on Google. It then lists them all out so that you can choose which ones will work best for your website.

You’re not limited to just one or two keywords either. There are usually a few hundred at least.

To use Ubersuggest, simply go to the website and enter a keyword you want to rank for. After it loads all of the possible keywords, choose the ones that you think will work best with your content.

Answer the Public

Answer the Public is another free tool that helps you find questions people ask about your business. It’s perfect for discovering what people are interested in, and what they want to know about your brand.

You can also use this tool to find out what your competitors are doing, which can give you valuable information on how they’re marketing themselves and their products/services.

Answer the Public is also great for discovering which keywords are most popular among people who visit your website. You can use the tool’s filters to focus on specific topics, such as technology or SEO, and find the questions that people ask about those topics.

Yoast

Yoast is one of the most popular SEO plugins for WordPress websites. It’s free and easy to use, making it a great option for small businesses that need to optimize their website for search engines.

Yoast helps you write better content by providing feedback on your articles as you create them, including suggestions for keywords based on the article’s topic and length.

The plugin also flags any instances of keyword stuffing, which can negatively impact search engine rankings. Yoast is a useful tool that will improve your blog’s performance in search engines without being too intrusive. The best part is that it’s available for all versions of WordPress.

Long-Tail Pro

Long-tail Pro is a keyword research tool that helps you find long-tail keywords. It does so by finding keywords with low competition and high search volume, which makes them more likely to be relevant to your content.

You can use Long-Tail Pro to find out what people are searching for on Google, and then write articles specifically about those topics. You can also use it if you’re doing PPC campaigns or Facebook ads.

The tool is super easy to use and offers a ton of useful data. It’s an excellent way to get some quality keywords, which makes it well worth the price.

KWFinder

KWFinder is a keyword research tool that helps you find keywords for your content. It’s free to use, easy to learn and understand, and provides some great insights into what people are searching for online.

Even though the software has advanced features, it is easy to use and will help both beginners and experienced SEO professionals make better decisions about their keyword research.

It can also be used for competitor research, content creation, and more.

Summary of best SEO Content Writing Tools

To rank better on search engines, using the right keywords on your blog and website is the ticket. Tools like Ahrefs, SEMrush, Ubersuggest, and Answer the Public would help you discover these relevant keywords.

These tools are more than just keyword trackers. They have many other features that can help you improve your writing and find better topics. SEO, when done right, would lead to a continuous influx of organic traffic to your business. And this would translate into sales and conversions.