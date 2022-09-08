The distemper vaccine is a vaccine used to prevent the disease of distemper in dogs. Distemper is a highly contagious and serious viral disease that can affect a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, and neurological systems.

This vaccine is usually given to puppies as a series of three or four doses, starting at six to eight weeks of age, with a booster given one year later. Dogs that are not vaccinated are at risk for developing the disease, which can be fatal.

Potential Side Effects

The distemper vaccine for dogs is one of the most important vaccines that your dog can receive. It can help protect your dog from a potentially deadly disease. However, like all vaccines, there are some potential side effects associated with the distemper vaccine. This vaccine is known to cause a variety of side effects in dogs, some of which can be quite severe. Some of the most common side effects associated with this vaccine include:

Fever

A high fever is one of the most common side effects of the vaccine. Most dogs will develop a fever within 24 hours of getting the vaccine. While a fever is not necessarily dangerous, it can be uncomfortable for your dog. If your dog’s fever is high or lasts for more than a day or two, be sure to call your veterinarian.

Vomiting

If your dog vomits within 24 hours of receiving this vaccine, it is likely a minor side effect of the vaccine. However, it can be quite unpleasant for your dog, so make sure you are prepared for it.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea is also a common side effect of the distemper vaccine. It is something that you will want to keep an eye on, and if it becomes severe, you will want to seek medical attention. Signs that your dog’s diarrhea is becoming severe include:

The diarrhea is not improving after a few days

The diarrhea is accompanied by vomiting

The diarrhea is bloody

The dog has a fever

The dog is losing weight

The dog is lethargic

Lethargy

Many dogs will become lethargic after getting the distemper vaccine, and may even exhibit signs of depression.

Loss of Appetite

Dogs may also lose their appetite after getting the distemper vaccine. However, this is usually only temporary and your dog should start eating again within a day or two.

Swelling and Inflammation

Dogs that are vaccinated against distemper may experience some swelling and inflammation at the injection site. This is a normal reaction to the vaccine and generally goes away within a few days. If the swelling is severe, or if it does not go away within a few days, you should contact your veterinarian.

Skin Irritation

Some dogs will develop a skin rash or irritation at the site of the distemper injection. If this occurs, clean the area with mild soap and cool water, and contact your veterinarian.

Coughing

Some dogs will develop a coughing fit after getting the distemper vaccine. The coughing fit is a sign that the dog’s immune system is working. It’s possible that the dog will cough for several days after getting the vaccine.

More Severe Risks

Dogs who experience more severe side effects after their distemper vaccine may be at risk for seizures, neurological problems, or even death. While these risks are rare, they can be serious and should be taken into consideration before your dog receives a distemper vaccine.

While it is true that some dogs will experience these negative side effects, it is important to keep in mind that the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweigh the risks. The distemper vaccine can help protect your dog from a potentially deadly disease and should be considered an essential part of your dog’s healthcare routine.

If your dog does experience any negative side effects after getting the vaccine, be sure to contact your veterinarian immediately. They will be able to help you address the issue, and may be able to provide you with some helpful tips for making your dog feel better.