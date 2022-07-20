Did you know that interior design can massively impact your mood and wellbeing? According to studies, layout, furniture, decoration, and colors, all have an effect on how we feel. And because our home interiors provide the backdrop for many important moments in our lives, it is essential to design personal spaces that are comfortable, beautiful, and foster positivity.

Here are eight ways in which the right decor can achieve that.

1. Use Serving Trays

What better way to serve afternoon tea, snacks, or desserts than on a beautiful tray? Enhance your presentation with fine wood platters that make any meal appear more organized and attractive. Aside from serving and transporting food and drinks, classic trays also double as timeless decoration pieces that can be used to display books, vases with flowers, picture frames, or small decorative items on your coffee table or sideboard. Unravel positive emotions and transmit a high-class atmosphere by making use of serving trays all around your home.

2. Have Beautiful Glass Sets On-Hand

Elegant homeware goes a long way in adding a touch of luxury and thoughtful design to your house. As such, a classic set of water glasses should be a staple in your kitchen. From minimalist jugs to farmhouse-style glasses, choose a set that matches the rest of your interiors. Your collection is not complete without red and white wine glasses and champagne flutes. For all three, choose classic sets that perfectly go with any color of your plates and utensils – ideal for lunches, dinner parties, and beyond!

3. Decorate With Candles

Candles add an inviting and intimate atmosphere to any room. When set up on a dining table, they offer a luxe feel as well as a soft, calming, romantic glow that gives your dinner a relaxing ambiance. They are versatile and come in all different types of colors and designs. For a neat, organized look, set them up in groups of three on a side or coffee table. You can also display long candles in beautiful candle holders that add a classic and elegant vibe to your home.

4. Display Flower Vases

Fresh flowers are, of course, the ideal way to enhance your space. When paired with a stunning glass or porcelain vase, they simply look divine. From classic to contemporary, you can choose a vase that exactly matches the interiors of your home. What’s more, many vases feature incredible designs and colors that make them suitable as standalone decorations. Glass vases can also be filled with stones, natural or colorful sand, or seashells. But oftentimes, they don’t need to be filled with anything to complement your interiors and, instead, serve as elegant decor themselves.

5. Enhance Your Home With Photos and Art

Any home can benefit from beautiful artwork as well as family photos that commemorate important moments in one’s life. Asides from adding a personal touch or expressing your personal culture, art tells stories, add value to your home, and offers you a great way to express yourself.

By underlining your interiors with artworks and, if applicable, enclosing them in timeless frames, you enhance your space and bring it to life. Magnified pictures displayed in elegant frames add further design elements and a personal touch to your home, while creating a general focal point of your space.

Whether your art displays beauty, spirituality, or storytelling, it will keep your interior alive while serving as a point of discussion when hosting gatherings inside your home.

6. Set Up Decorative Bowls

Whether fruits, candy, snacks, seashells, leaves, potpourri, or other items, large, decorative bowls go perfectly on your coffee or dining table, kitchen counters, or sideboards and add visual interest to any space (while satisfying your guest’s cravings along the way!).

You can either go for simple, natural-colored bowls that go with everything or try something out of the ordinary and don’t be afraid to choose bright bowls with unusual designs that can serve as focal points in your home. They are incredibly useful for serving dishes while sprucing up your living room or kitchen with their contemporary flair and bold design.

Plus, they serve as one of the finishing touches to the overall interior decor in your home, without taking up too much space and even adding a pop of color.

7. Organize Your Shelves With Bookends

A tidy and organized look can make every home appear more put together and well-designed. Not just ideal for book lovers or design aficionados, bookends can help you set up your books in a neat way and conveniently section off certain authors, genres, or titles. Many bookends are uniquely handmade and offer a luxe feel in their solid-wood material. They are available in vintage, classic, or modern versions and go well on shelves in your living or bedroom, suiting every style and taste.

8. Add a Pop of Color

Decorative items provide an excellent way to enhance your home. They add interest to empty areas and can make a boring space look alive. While your first instinct may be to safely choose simple decor in neutral colors that won’t stir too much attention, don’t be afraid to color outside the lines. Be creative and add pops of color dotted throughout the rooms in your house.

From bright kitchenware to vibrant candles and multicolored throw pillows, your options are endless. If you don’t want to go over the board, select one or two small color pops in each room – then you will have turned a regular space into an exceptional one without spending lots of your precious time or money.

Get Looking!

The best way to get true inspiration for interior design is to simply start searching! Look through the catalogs and ranges of exciting decor and furniture brands to find the pieces that you really like, along with consulting design blogs to focus on the different aspects of the art form. Soon enough you’ll be living in your dream home.