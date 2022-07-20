People seem to have been searching for the elixir of life or the fountain of youth since the beginning of history. That quest hasn’t exactly failed in the modern era; it has simply undergone some rebranding. Similar to the legendary sources of immortality in ancient times, the science and business of longevity have appeared to be relatively elusive, exclusive to the scientific elite and affluent biohackers. (For instance, the recent anti-aging business, Altos Lab, which was backed by billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Yuri Milner.) Optimizing longevity is the current holy grail.

A number of trailblazing scientists, professionals, and creators are working to share the wealth of longevity research and resources with the masses. And no, that doesn’t necessarily entail increasing lifespans to 200 years old. Instead, it involves providing resources to improve healthspans so people can live longer, happier lives. According to Harvard geneticist and longevity expert David Sinclair, PhD., his goal is to “democratize” longevity medications, instruction, and knowledge. David says he is working to ensure the longevity medications they are creating are affordable and widely available. Prior to that, I want to spread the message that small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on our health as we age.

2022 is highly anticipated to be a turning point that ushers in a time when we have much more control over our bodies and know which lifestyles have the biggest effects on our present and future health. This is due to the more than $20 billion that’s been spent on research and development related to longevity.

Nutritionists encourage regular exercise and dietary changes to help improve our health. Everywhere you look, there is a new dieting regimen claiming to improve your healthspan and hence promote longevity. This trend is even evident in food networks, restaurant menus, and even supermarket layouts and advertisements.

It appears that this year, 2022, might be the year we finally start making progress in the pursuit of longevity. This is based on the most recent wave of goods, technologies, and insights that we have seen in the last 12 months. There are many new and enhanced tools for use at home. With the advent of home testing, wearable medical devices, and the ability to monitor and manage one’s biological age, we are currently experiencing one of the greatest medical revolutions in human health.

Let’s look at the popular trends and technologies that can revolutionize your lifestyle if you are in pursuit of longevity.

Numerous wrinkle treatments now exist

We may roughly divide rejuvenation techniques into three categories. First is plastic surgery. It involves flattening wrinkles via incisions in the skin. The second is concealing the sunken face with fillers or BOTOX injections. Finally, regenerate the skin’s collagen and elastin using laser and/or radiofrequency stimulation.

Wrinkle treatment by peeling

In addition to plastic surgery, chemical peeling has been utilized to address wrinkles. Newer peels now save us the tiresome period of regeneration, which causes significant disruptions to daily life. There have been recent developments in aiding recuperation; Seaweed peeling is an excellent example of a product that is safe and has as its primary constituents. It’s rejuvenating, toning, and hydrating characteristics allow for rapid recovery after treatment, and skin tone improvement is superior to other chemical peels.

Plastic surgery, skin stretching, and injections—a variety of techniques

In the realm of plastic surgery, wrinkles are mostly treated through skin stretching. A facelift is a revolutionary procedure designed to repair sagging cheeks and chin by detaching the skin from the underlying muscles and extending the skin. A facelift may immediately address wrinkles, resulting in the most noticeable results when compared to other techniques.

The brow/forehead lift is another safer, more comfortable, and less invasive surgery for smoothing forehead creases. Done using an endoscope, it has a shorter recovery period. The incision is not harmful to blood vessels or nerves as it is only 1 to 2 cm long. After the procedure, you won’t feel the Endotyne implant, which is used to reattach the skin.

What comes next?

More therapies and technologies, such as advancements in gene editing, epigenetic reprogramming, and organ and tissue regeneration. But we must remember that there won’t ever be a single universal solution or miracle drug; rather, there will be a variety of tools. We must simultaneously address several signs of aging if we want to extend our lifespan. Sinclair sums up by saying, “Aging is a disease, just a common one. And it is getting easier to treat. Stay alive long enough to see the revolution in action, which might add years to your healthy life. “