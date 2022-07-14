Whether brand new or used, buying a forklift is a huge investment with heavy returns on investment. On the other hand, a wrong forklift will be a cost center, therefore getting it right at the point of purchase is necessary. Generally, the best forklift gives value to your money by saving time and increasing productivity.

Most buyers switch to used forklifts to save money. While you can save money at purchase, this option features monetary risks in the long run. Read on for helpful tips to consider during purchase to navigate the setbacks of a secondhand machine.

Match Your Requirements with the Used Forklifts for Sale

When buying used forklifts for sale, most people are attracted by the price and settle on the wrong machine. To avoid this mistake, your priority should be your needs versus the track potential. Checking this will involve a look at the model, capacity, and size. You can get it right on your needs versus track potential by working closely with your forklift supplier, who will guide you depending on the different models in the market.

Inspect the Truck

While you will rely on your seller’s images and description to buy used forklifts for sale, especially from the online stores, you should endeavor to do a visual inspection before transacting. An inspection will enable you to identify any damages, including rust, cracks, fluid leaks, and other underlying issues.

During the inspection, you can also request a test drive to ensure the steering, brakes, and lifting systems are working well, as these are likely to develop issues from wear and tear in the long run.

Check Vehicle’s Documentation

Reputable suppliers in used forklifts for sale should provide all the documentation for your machine. These include the warranty, CE certificate and mark on the truck, LOLER certificate, relevant manual, labels and warnings, identity capacity plate, and manufacturer’s plate. If the warranty expires, your supplier should secure a new one.

Check Work History

While two forklifts can have similar work hours, the work history can be different. One may have more stress carrying heavy loads under unfavorable conditions, while the other could operate under controlled showroom temperatures, carrying small loads. When buying a used forklift, finding one with similar work history, you will be subjecting it to the ideal.

Check Maintenance History

While used forklifts for sale could be in good condition during purchase, you should check the documentation for major repairs and maintenance. This way, you will know its major faults and the repairs. As a rule, you should go for a forklift with a planned maintenance schedule as it guarantees regular checks.

Equally, you should check if the forklift has ever had an accident and if the previous owner took care of it. While accidents are not supposed to be deal-breakers, checking how the former owners fixed the resulting damages can clear any doubts you may have.

Bottomline

As we stated earlier, buying a used forklift is a huge investment that you should get right. Therefore, the above factors should guide your purchase. Also, while the forklift may be in good shape, you should buy from a reputable specialist seller to ensure you have someone to reach out to in case of a breakdown or damage.