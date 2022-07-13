The eCommerce era has introduced us to a wind of change! You no longer need to be visiting offline stores to buy everyday goods. Instead, these online web stores bring you everything, from exquisite luxury to everyday items, over a few clicks.

These e-outlets allow you to find products at the best prices with additional discounts and the functionality to track your product until it’s delivered to your doorstep. In a nutshell, eCommerce has revolutionized the way we shop.

But, let’s not forget that the eCommerce trend is also infamous for the threat that it poses to its users. Over the years, users have reported several phishing attacks, where they were tricked into a scam while buying products at the lowest prices.

Therefore, the next time you decide to shop online, apply these five tips for a successful shopping experience.

1. Be Secure With Your Transactions

Debit and credit cards are one of the online purchases’ most favored payment methods. It adds to your convenience while shopping; it should be remembered that your credit card number is static. The card information captured by the online platform is static and remains unchanged unless you reopen or delete an account.

Given the rising concerns of card theft, we’re sure you don’t need any advisory on how your accounts are vulnerable to theft if it gets into the wrong hands. Therefore the next time you make online purchases, ensure that you’re buying your products from a safe website.

You could ensure your visit to a safe website by visiting one with a padlock icon (located in the upper right corner, right before the web address). Or, read the extension of the website. For example, you can tell a URL is secure by looking at an ‘s’ in the ‘HTTP’ address. In contrast, nonsecure pages begin with http://.

Tip: Some web pages also come with larger certificate icons that are easy to read and comprehend. Ensure you’ve gone through all the security checks before trusting them with personal information.

2. Avoid Any ‘Too Good To Be True’ Offer!

While many of you can’t resist such offers, that’s where you should stay vigilant! Besides, any online retailer making exorbitant pricing claims should raise suspicion. If the price is too low, consider whether the seller has legally obtained the products or if you’ll ever receive the product you’re paying for.

Over the years, customers have come up with such incidents where they had paid for a product, and the goods turned out to be a low-quality knockoff of the advertised brand. In addition, you should also look around their return policy and check if you will be able to return broken items.

The internet is a place of wonders! But unfortunately, many scam artists have been known to advertise impossibly cheap deals before trying to trick you into purchasing another item by claiming that your favorite product is out of stock. Try to be aware of this “bait and switch” technique when shopping online.

3. Check The Price Associated With Shipping

While online shopping has scaled down the global markets, it has also introduced us, buyers, to new and unique charges, one of which is the shipping charge. However, shipping is frequently free for large orders, ultimately saving you money on your purchase.

When a customer makes a purchase, the online business is required by law to send the order as specified in the advertisement. Following this, the product should arrive to you within 30 days of placing your purchase, even if the time range is not determined or is subject to change. However, many online platforms are known to twist the shipping rules to make a profit off their sales.

Therefore, the next time you shop for your beloved brands on any online portal, ensure that you’ve read their shipping policies. Many retailers give out free shipping on bulk orders, so don’t miss out on such money-saving details.

4. Leverage The Power Of Online Coupons

The sheer quantity of offers available on the internet is one of its primary advantages! In addition, retailers compete with one another for your attention, offering various coupons and discounts. This way, you’re better at buying products at additional discounts (excluding the added discounts that you may already get on the platform).

So, the next time you make an online purchase, hunt for fresh bargains and locate a few trustworthy coupon websites.

Tip: If you’re an avid online shopper, join forums where people discuss discount coupons and promotions. You could also sign up with applications that can rapidly find and apply coupons.

5. Shop Your Way With Cryptocurrency

Thanks to its rising prominence, shopping using crypto tokens is a well-lived reality today. However, using crypto tokens as legal tender in exchange for services is still an idea that leaves eCommerce retailers in splits.

But this shouldn’t be limiting your shopping list!

What if we told you that you could still shop from your favorite ‘non-crypto friendly’ brands using your digital tokens?

It’s simple! Visit platforms like Coingate and convert your crypto tokens into gift cards from your desired brand over a matter of clicks. Once done, you could quickly load the card into your account and checkout with your preferred brands.

This way, you can continue purchasing shopping from brands yet to accept digital assets.

Now You Know

So that’s your takeaway on the top tips for a successful online shopping experience. Remember, online shopping is almost inevitable today. The next time you plan to buy from your favorite brands, follow the tips mentioned above for a great experience.