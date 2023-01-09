Introduction Introduction

A financial employee background check is an important step in the process of verifying the financial stability and trustworthiness of an individual or business. Banks and other financial institutions use background checks to evaluate the risk of lending money or providing financial services. This comprehensive guide discusses a financial background check, what banks look for, how to run a financial background check, how to stay compliant, and the laws surrounding financial background verifications.

What is financial background verification?

Financial background verification is a thorough investigation into an individual’s or business’s financial history. This can include reviewing credit reports, employment history, educational background, and criminal records. Banks typically conduct financial background verifications, and credit card companies, mortgage lenders, and other financial institutions assess the risk of lending money or providing financial services.

What Do Banks Look for in a Background Check?

When conducting a financial background verification, banks and other financial institutions look for various information to assess the risk of lending money or providing financial services. This can include:

Criminal background search: Banks will often search criminal records to check for any past criminal activity that may indicate a lack of trustworthiness or financial stability. Employment history: Banks will typically review an individual’s employment history to ensure that they have a stable source of income and a history of responsible employment. Education history: Some banks may also review an individual’s educational background to gauge their level of responsibility and potential for success. Credit history: A key component of financial background verification is the review of an individual’s credit history. This includes a review of credit scores, credit card, and loan balances, and payment history. Identity verification: Financial institutions will also verify an individual’s identity to ensure they are who they say they are and to prevent fraud. Domestic Terrorist Watch list search: In some cases, banks may also check the Domestic Terrorist Watch list to ensure that the individual is not a known terrorist.

How to Run a Financial Background verification?

There are several ways to run a financial background verification, including:

Using a background check service: Many top background screening companies offer financial background verification services. These companies can provide detailed reports on an individual’s or business’s financial history, including credit scores, employment history, educational background, and criminal records.

Ordering a credit report: Another option is to order a credit report from one of the major credit reporting agencies, such as Experian, Equifax, or TransUnion. Credit reports provide detailed information on an individual’s credit history, including credit scores, credit card, and loan balances, and payment history.

Requesting public records: Public records, such as court records and bankruptcy filings, can also provide valuable information on an individual’s or business’s financial history. These records can be obtained through the county courthouse or online through a public records search service.

How to Stay Compliant When Conducting a financial background verification

Several laws regulate financial background verifications, including the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. Familiarising yourself with these laws and following them when conducting a financial background verification to avoid legal issues is essential.

Some key things to remember when conducting a financial background verification include the following:

Obtain written consent: Before conducting a financial background verification, you must obtain written consent from the individual or business being checked. This consent should be in the form of a signed release that clearly outlines the purpose of the background check and the types of information that will be reviewed. Provide notice of rights: Under the FCRA, individuals have the right to review their credit reports and dispute any errors. If you are using a credit report as part of your financial background verification, you must provide the individual with a notice of their rights under the FCRA. Use the information for the intended purpose: The information obtained through a financial background verification should only be used for its intended purpose. For example, if you are conducting a background check to evaluate an individual’s creditworthiness for a loan, the information should not be used for any other purpose. Disclose any adverse action: If you decide not to approve an application based on information obtained through a financial background verification, you must disclose this to the individual and provide them with the name, phone number, and address of the credit reporting agency that provided the information.

How Far Back Does a Bank Background Check Go?

The amount of time a bank background check goes back can vary depending on the information being reviewed. For example:

Credit history: Credit reports generally go back seven to ten years, although some bankruptcies may remain on a credit report for up to ten years.

Employment history: Most banks will review an individual’s employment history for the past five to ten years.

Educational history: Educational records are generally considered public records and can be accessed by anyone who requests them. There is no time limit on how far back a bank can go when reviewing an individual’s educational history.

Criminal records: The length of time that criminal records are kept on file can vary by state. In some states, criminal records may be sealed or expunged after a particular time, while in others, they may be kept indefinitely.

Financial Services Background Check Laws

Several laws regulate financial background verifications, including:

Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA): A federal statute known as the FCRA governs credit reporting organizations and the use of credit reports. The FCRA requires that individuals be notified if their credit report was used in a decision that resulted in an adverse action, such as denying a loan or credit card.

Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA): The ECOA is a federal law prohibiting credit discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, or marital status. The ECOA requires that credit applications be evaluated on their own merit rather than based on any of these protected characteristics.

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA): The GLBA is a federal law regulating financial information collection, use, and disclosure by financial institutions. Financial institutions must follow reasonable processes under the GLBA to protect customer information’s security and confidentiality.

Bottomline

Individuals and businesses need to be transparent and honest when applying for financial services. Providing accurate and complete information on credit applications and consenting to financial background verifications can help improve the chances of approval and ultimately lead to better financial opportunities. It is also crucial to familiarize yourself with the laws that regulate financial background verifications, such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), to ensure compliance and protect your rights. By understanding financial background verifications and staying compliant, you can improve your chances of success in obtaining the financial services you need.