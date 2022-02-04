From dramatic statement hoops to delicate studs, diamond earrings can transform any look from classic and chic to royal and extravagant! Diamond earrings come in a very large collection of designs and styles that you will be lost in a sea of shapes, metals, and sizes. But don’t worry if you always find yourself confused by the many designs available. With incredibly affordable options depending on the meta and the 4Cs of the stone, you can get one for each kind of occasion, keeping you prepared to rock your look regardless of the occasion.

Different Styles of Diamond Earrings

A few very common styles of diamond earrings are:

Diamond studs

Stud diamond earrings are the simplest and the smallest design consisting of a single diamond stone. Diamond studs have always remained a classic style since these can become an excellent choice for almost every outfit and occasion!

Drop diamond earrings

Drop earrings are the ones that dangle from the ear, and these usually feature a strong base metal like gold or platinum that are embellished with diamonds and gemstones. They come in different lengths, but no matter what the length is, you will surely be able to create a smashing look out of it.

Diamond hoops

Diamond hoop earrings have never failed to come back in style, though they remain a retro favourite. The thin and large ones exude a trendy and chic look, while the little hoops are perfect for making an elegant and more reserved statement. These earrings are usually made with a few diamonds, either embellishing a part of the hoop or the hoop entirely for extra sparkle!

Chandelier diamond earrings

Chandelier diamond earrings are not a very common style, but these are gorgeous ones that require a special place in any jewellery collection. They instantly draw attention, and that’s why chandelier earrings are not seen with casual and every outfit.

Types of earring backs

The earring backs are a very important part of the earring since these help keep your diamond in place and prevent the loss of your jewellery. A few popular earring backs include:

Screw-back

In the screw-back type, the earring’s post has a grooved end that screws the earrings in place with the groove once the post passes through the ear. These are commonly seen in gold and platinum jewellery and are among the best earring back options for your diamond earring since this does not allow your earring to slip.

Push-back

Push-backs are another very common type of earring back that consists of a straight post through which the metal piece is pushed through the post to hold it in place. The advantage of the push-back style is that these are interchangeable and, therefore, are easy to replace.

French Wire

Also known as the fish hook, the French wire consists of a curved wire that through the piercing to keep the earring in place. Earrings that usually feature the French wire is the dangle earring.

Latch-back

Latch backs consist of a slightly slanted metal piece that goes through the ear and is held in place with a metal divot that latches into the post.

Taking care of your diamond earrings at home

Cleaning your diamond earrings once in a while is essential since it can help keep the sparkle intact. All you have to do to clean your diamond earrings is to follow these steps:

Begin by placing the diamond earrings in a bowl of warm water. Ensure that the bowl is on a flat and smooth surface to avoid losing the diamond earrings through leakages. Add light washing liquid or soap but ensure that the soap you are using does not contain any added fragrances or dyes that might damage the earrings. Mix the solution well and let the diamond in the bowl for around half an hour. When mixing the solution, do it carefully. After the process, rinse the diamond earrings and use a clean, lint-free cloth to pat them dry. If there is any leftover dirt, you can still take it out using a children’s toothbrush or any other soft-bristled, small brush.

Now that you know the different diamond earrings designs, along with different options for the earring back and how to care for it, go ahead and take the leap. Earrings are often the very first thing people buy when buying diamond jewellery, and the designs listed are well-worthy to have a place in your jewellery collection.