Besides giving your car that beautiful glow, waxing offers protection against the elements. Applying wax creates a shield on your car’s paint, which guards against the destructive effect of ultraviolet rays, pollution, rain, snow, and other elements. It’s one way to preserve the condition of your four-wheeled investment.

Depending on the quality of wax used, a single application can protect your car from several weeks to months. How long car waxes usually last depends on several factors, such as quality and storage.

Whether you have less time to do it by yourself or you’re after a more detailed and “crystal clear” result, getting your car waxed by a professional is a good idea. However, the most common concern is the cost.

Cost of Car Waxing From a Shop

The typical cost of car waxing in the U.S. is about $50 to $150. This price covers everything, from detailing and washing to waxing and buffing.

It’s best to get a real, skilled sentient to do the job than getting an automated car wash.

Most car detailing experts agree that auto car wash and wax jobs provide minimal and temporary protection. You may think that car waxing is something you can do on your own. However, you might be asking, what are the major benefits of letting a professional do it?

1. The Service Often Includes Car Detailing

Although you can detail your car on your own to keep it squeaky clean, a professional touch is always best. Fortunately, most car wash shops will detail your car first before applying wax.

2. Professionals Know What They Are Doing

Car detailers are trained individuals. They know just how to clean and wax any vehicle properly. After applying the wax, they will most likely buff your car exterior to make it shinier.

3. You Can Save Time

Waxing an entire car can take some time especially if you’re doing it the first time. You want to make sure every corner is covered.

A professional detailer can wax your car in a time-efficient manner. Some shops can do an amazing job for only about 20 minutes.

4. You Don’t Just Get a Car Wax

Usually, the car cleaning package would include exterior washing, drying, cleaning, wheel degreasing, windows and headlights cleaning, and waxing.

Cost of DIY Car Wax Application

Now, you might wonder how much it will cost you to wax your car by yourself.

Car wax is a cheap investment. A tub typically costs $15 to $20, and you’re less likely to empty it in one application. Perhaps, it could take you several applications before you run out of one container. Needles to say, it’s way cheaper to wax a car by yourself than to let a professional do it.

The only downside is the time and labor it would cost you. From washing your car to applying the wax, it can take a few hours.

However, as you become more familiar with the task, you can cut down the time and become more efficient with it.

Tips for DIY Car Waxing

If you decide to wax your own car, consider these tips:

Purchase a Quality Car Wax

Look for a good-quality car wax that provides a longer-lasting shine and protection. The most popular form of car wax comes in a paste form and comes in a small tub, but it can also be available in spray and liquid form.

Wash Your Car First

It’s best to apply car wax to a clean, dry vehicle. Applying wax on a dirty surface can result in ugly scratches. Also, make sure to use a clean, dry cloth or fabric when applying wax. Most car wax comes with an applicator pad. Use it if your car wax has one.

Read the Instruction on the Car Wax Package

Different brands have different application methods. This ensures that the product is applied correctly, and you’ll obtain optimal results.

Apply the Wax in a Small, Circular Motion

Wax your car by section. Go for either horizontal or vertical rows of circles to ensure that the entire area is covered. Then, after waxing, buff away.

How Often Should You Wax Your Car?

You want to apply car wax at least every two months. However, you want to execute a waxing session every month during the rainy season.

If you have leftover wax, put back the lid properly and store the tub in a cool, dry place inside your home. Don’t just stash it in your garage or somewhere that’s exposed to the sun, or else it will go bad.

Car Waxing is Important

As a final note, remember that applying car wax is important to protecting your car exterior and keeping it in good condition. Whether you choose to go with a professional detailer or do it yourself, you should always include car waxing in your routine car maintenance to-do list.