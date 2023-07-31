Eating is one of the most basic human needs. Most people don’t even think about the process of eating itself, just the food they want and need. For those living with dysphagia, this isn’t the case. If you have it, then you know how much of a struggle it is to eat, much less eat well. Add onto the fact that it’s hard to eat out, or enjoy even just a coffee with a friend, and things get stressful, fast.

You deserve just a trendy, fun-filled life as everyone else, and while you can’t outright erase your dysphagia, you can get out more and enjoy more foods with confidence with these top accessories.

Adorable Food Containers

It can be very hard to get the food that you need out on the go, so taking your food and drink with you is essential. Don’t think that you have to deal with the ugliest Tupperware around, however. Instead, invest in adorable and fun containers that allow you to serve and store your food with style properly. You’ll feel so much better taking out a good-looking lunch box with your prepared food than something that looks sad.

On-the-Go Food Prep Packets

There are both powder and gel thickening agents out there that are completely tasteless. Finding a small but nifty container for these packets can help you easily and confidently take them out to mix into any drink or even soup. One packet thickens liquids like water or even coffee, while two can make it into a pudding-like consistency if that’s what suits you best.

Gel Cutting Board

Regardless of whether you take this board with you on the go, or simply have it in the home, this accessory is a must for your food preparation. This easy-to-use gel cutting board from SimplyThick makes it easy to chop and mince food properly for IDDSI levels four to six. Not only does it help you prepare food that you can eat more easily, it even contains easy-to-use grids that have been printed directly onto it. The best part is that its curving design means you can then pour your prepped ingredients directly into those food containers mentioned before without spilling.

Your Own Flashy Cutlery Set

Specially designed cutlery can make a massive difference when it comes to swallowing, especially when not at home where you can take all the time you need. These spoons contain ridges that hold more of the food so that you can more comfortably swallow what you can manage. To make it fun, opt for brightly colored options that add a burst of color and fun to your day.

A Great Lunch Box to Tie It All Together

Finally, you’re going to need a great go-bag. This bag can be your main work bag, or it could be a special lunch bag that you bring around on days out. You should have many. Have small bags, big bags, and bags for all occasions so that you can comfortably bring snacks, drinks, and meals with you wherever you go in style. Keep in mind these bags should either be freezer-ready or have space to slip frozen packs in to keep your food cool and fresh throughout the day.