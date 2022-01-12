Deciding to move from one place to another can be a pretty big emotional burden. Because it’s not just about moving, but all the psycho-emotional impact that comes with performing that activity. It must be taken into account that making the decision to move, is to know that there is a radical change ahead of you, whatever the situation, all people suffer from conditions that disturb the emotional tranquility of the moment.

One of the main fears generated by relocating is not knowing the right way to adapt, therefore, anxiety causes doubts such as “ what if it does not work? If the locality does not meet the needs? If I can not adapt easily?”, in case there are children, doubts are even bigger “What if it is too hard for them? If they don’t like school? If they don’t make friends?” Among other aspects that are extremely important. The real question lies on how to cope and channel this type of affection that can easily occur during the moving and adaptation process.

First of all, what is adjustment disorder?

This is a group of symptoms that usually affect the day-to-day life of anyone. Not only while talking or doing activities related to the move or the new property, but also, at inappropriate times, where normal daily activities are interrupted.

Therefore, the most common symptoms are:

Stress.

Sadness.

Physical symptoms (headache, backache, hair loss, among others).

Anxiety.

This type of condition is usually caused by specific episodes. Even because of poor control of a situation, the disorder can easily come to light. At the same time, it should be taken into account that this type of psychological pathology not only covers topics such as moving and radical changes in life, but also other factors such as:

Death of a loved one.

Divorces.

Diseases.

Unexpected tragedies.

Worries about money.

It is usually young people who tend to suffer the most from this adjustment disorder, so they usually generate:

Conflicts or family problems.

Trouble at school.

Issues about

How is it related to the move?

Just as explained above, coping with a move is not easy. Let alone when you still have to perform your daily activities such as going to school/university, work, cooking, cleaning, resting, social activities, among other things. That’s why you should plan and divide your time organizing tasks of all kinds.

When you add to this the emotional consequences of a drastic change, it is normal for the person to suffer from stress, sadness and anxiety. The problem lies when it becomes excessive and covers every minute of the individual’s life. That’s when the adjustment disorder appears mentally damaging the daily life of the person. It is not easy leaving behind everything that you have built to restructure a whole new life. That’s why you should hire a moving company who knows how to deal with these specific conditions.