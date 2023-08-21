If you are a small business owner or intend to be one, you know that the list of ingredients in the recipe for success is a long one! There is so much to think about, and then act on, it can be a bit daunting at first, but once you find your groove there are few things more satisfying than being your own boss, and watching your creation grow and prosper. Assuming that you have already decided upon your business’s products and services, and your physical location and/or digital platform, then your next important task is going to be getting the word out! Advertising is the golden key to any business’s success, the right promotional campaign can make or break you, it’s really that important! So, also assuming that you have taken the time to come up with the perfect business name and logo, let’s look at some ways to put those out so your future customers can see them!

Although so much of today’s business takes place online, it is important not to neglect the physical world around us, where we all still live (well, most of us anyway!). There is nothing wrong with doing a few things the old-fashioned way, these techniques have a track record, and there are good reasons people still use them to this day. Chief among them is signage. When someone walks by your location you want them to notice it! A large, attractive sign with your business’s name is always a sure-fire winner, bright and bold are always ‘in’, and make sure to light it up so people can view it day or night! There is another venue for getting your name out there that might not be as obvious but is highly effective, and that is vehicle signage in Auckland! People spend a lot of time observing cars and trucks pass by whether they are on foot, vehicle passengers, or behind the wheel themselves, it’s nearly as popular as people watching!

Have your business’s name and logo placed on the side of your personal vehicle so that everywhere you go people will see it, and very likely add it to their mental list of interests, leading them to eventually stop in and become your customers! If your business is one that utilizes a fleet of vehicles, such as delivery trucks, then every single one of them can visually shout “Check us out!”