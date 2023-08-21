It is quite likely that most Americans have heard the expressions ‘hard water ‘and ‘soft water’ before without really having any understanding of what they actually mean. It seems pretty obvious that water is water and so can it be different. If you are unfamiliar with what they mean then you should know that these terms are used all across the United States to give us an idea of the mineral content of water. There is definitely a difference between one and the other and especially so if you use a lot of water throughout your home or business.

There is a little bit of science to it but the wrong kind of water is not nice to drink and it is not kind to your appliances and so many people look for a residential water softener for home. It is true to say that if you drink water that has these minerals contained inside then it will not do you any harm when you drink it although it might not taste that good. Having soft water in your home offers you many benefits and that is why it is essential for any functioning home in the United States.

It helps protect your home – Soft water is the kind that you want flowing through your plumbing system because if your plumbing is only experiencing hard water then it will decrease its overall lifespan. By having a water softener for your home, you were doing your bit to reduce the amount of money spent every single year when it comes to maintenance.

Soft skin & hair – It’s likely that you have taken a shower in a hotel or guesthouse and you experience dry skin afterward as well as dry hair. This was probably because they had only hard water and so when you install a soft water system into your home then you will notice an immediate difference in your hair and your skin.

As well as providing the above two benefits, soft water also allows your appliances to warm up this kind of water more easily and so you are reducing your carbon footprint. You were doing your bit for the environment as well as reducing your energy bills and it is difficult to see a downside to that. Soft water helps to get your clothes clean and so you also save money on buying detergent.