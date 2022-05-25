Understanding the different chicken feed options can be very difficult for beginners and even inexperienced poultry farmers. “Mashed”, “growing food”, “with or without medicine” – there is so much jargon in the chicken menu that it is not easy to understand. Online stores have created this comprehensive glossary to help you organize all of your bulk chicken feed strategies.

Starter chicken feed:

It is a high-quality protein diet made to get the nutritional needs of chicks. Generally, chicks can live comfortably with their diet and water intake for the first six weeks of their life before transitioning to adulthood. Too much protein, usually 20-24%, helps young chicks grow into playful chicks. However, it is important to skip the first meal at six weeks of age or too much protein, which can cause liver damage.

Grower chicken feed:

The grower diet is similar in many ways to a young chicken diet. The nutritional requirements of 6 to 20 weeks old chicks are very different from the chicks. Generally, a diet high in 16-18% protein but contains less calcium than normal egg-laying hens. Eggshell Grow Food shells support the continued growth of your baby chookies without overloading them with unnecessary vitamins and minerals that are best suited for adult breeding hens. When your hens are able to lay eggs, which is a good point that they are now to feed the hens.

Layer chicken feed:

For most of the life of your herd, their food will mainly include a delicious breeding hen. The diet of laying hens contains the right amount of protein, calcium, and other vitamins and minerals, which contribute to producing the best egg for your flock. The protein diet of chickens contains the same protein level as the farmer’s diet, about 16-18%, but it contains extra calcium to keep their eggshells clean, pure and unbroken. However, feeding chickens with chicks or small fries will not meet their unique nutritional needs. Feeding of laying hens should only be given to the chicks when they are 20 weeks old or have started laying eggs.

Mash:

Put, mashed potatoes are a slower and reused version of hen food. As usual to the texture of the soil in pots, the puree is the best food available for chickens. The pure is commonly used for chickens as it is easily digested. However, it is not uncommon for fully grown chickens to be fed a mash.

Crumble:

Crumble is a solid mash form but not as compact as a pellet. Reminiscent of oatmeal in its captivity, crumble is a type of chicken diet that is easier to handle than processed chicken. Some poultry lovers use crumbs to close the gap between the puree and the pellets of their flock.

Chicken scratch:

These are not the same as chicken feed. Try to introduce chicken bruises as a treatment for your herd. Many chickens are mainly composed of crushed corn and other cereals that they like to eat but, unfortunately, are not good for their waist. Chicken is a great energy source for your herd and can also help warm their stomachs on a cold winter night.