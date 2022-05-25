Pigeons are the most beautiful birds. They are available in a lot of species. Their composition varies, and members of this family may be found on every continent except the Arctic, Iceland, and the Sahara desert. The term “pigeon” is sometimes used to refer to individuals of the common pigeon group (Columba livia domestic). Domestic pigeons that survive in the outdoors are known as feral pigeons. The rock pigeon is home to both domestic and feral pigeons. They have small, athletic bodies (26-35 cm) and wings that may reach 70 cm in length. Their wings vary in color but are commonly grey with greenish, blue, and violet flashes. Pigeon supplies include short and yellow beak pigeons.

How can we attract pigeons?

Two things attract pigeons to your home or park:

Food: they are not very hypocritical of corn and breadcrumbs. They may eat various leftovers, seeds, dog/cat food, or whatever is left. So don’t leave any food in your house and park.

Living space: The attic or holes between the top floor as well as the roof is the suitable area for them to perch. Close all entry openings if you don’t want pigeon falls and insects to eat them.

Economic harms:

On manufactured buildings, feral pigeon excrement carries hazardous acids. One test may “generate” up to 10 kg of garbage every week.

Ceiling, paint, hardwood, and metals are all consumed by wastewater.

They also harmed copper and limestone artworks, an issue that existed in Trafalgar Square before the pigeon feeding’s closure in 2003.

Bird droppings also harm automobile paintwork in another way.

Health concerns:

Pigeon excrement contains a variety of microorganisms. They carry deadly infections, including pseudo-tuberculosis, the fifth pandemic, and even parasitic diseases. Pigeons are also vulnerable to various illnesses, including cardiac heart problems, rashes, and tapeworms. A native pigeon’s average lifespan is four years, in contrast to 20 years in the wild.

Some infections spread by birds should not be taken lightly. The Salmonella bacterium causes typhoid fever. Pigeons also transmit the disease, which may induce everything from minor pneumonia to chronic central nervous harm and even deadly cancer.

Habitat:

Pigeons are prey birds that dwell in groups. Pigeons that live in cities congregate in the areas and are a disturbance to the general population. Despite wild pigeons coexisting with humans for generations, they are exceedingly frightening and intimidating. They reside as far from social activities as possible, such as on high rooftops, decaying structures, and high-rise building facades. Rock pigeons perch on the cliffs along the shore. In the countryside, particularly in homes, you are less likely to encounter someone.

Diet:

Feral pigeons eat fruit, seeds, flies, and spiders. They may even consume the eggs of other species in rare instances. Strikers are pigeons that live in towns and villages. Their diet consists of any food they can find. The list includes potatoes, bread pieces, food thrown away in hotels, shops, and animals thrown corn through bird feeders.