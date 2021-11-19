Amari Bailey’s mom is Johanna Leia. Her kid, Amari, was born with her ex-husband, Aaron Bailey, a well-known NFL player. She is said to be dating Drake, a prominent musician, and artist, and has been split from her ex-husband, according to the media. Here’s a more in-depth look at her life.

Johanna Leia is a model, reality television personality, and entrepreneur from the United States. She is best recognized for her role in “Bringing Up Ballers,” a reality television show. Johanna Leia’s estimated net worth in 2021 is $500,000.

Bio of Amari Bailey’s Mom, Johanna Leia

Early Life

Johanna Leia was born in Los Angeles on February 19, 1981. She was, however, raised in the Chicago region, where she would continue her career. Her parents, siblings, and academic history are all unknown.

The career of Johanna Leia

Johanna has mentioned that she created her businesses in Chicago to raise her family, yet it is not known what kind of businesses she was involved in. She would later return to Los Angeles, claiming that it was a necessary decision for her to flourish in the next part of her life.

Many people came to know her because of her involvement in the Lifetime reality television show, “Bringing Up Ballers.” In the show, Leia and four other Chicago-area entrepreneurs have their lives recorded as they manage their businesses to ensure their children join the NBA.

This, combined with her modeling resume, has helped Leia catch the attention of a large number of fans all around the world. She’s been modeling for a long time, and she once told a story about how she was making decent money as a model at the age of 21. Her Instagram account has over 300,000 followers and contains many explicit photographs of herself.

Johanna Leia stands at a height of 178cm (5 feet 10 inches) and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Her body dimensions are 35-27-38 inches. Her hair is also black, and her eyes are dark brown. Her shoe and clothing sizes are 6 and 4 (US), respectively.

Personal Life

Johanna Leia has been secretly seeing Drake, the famous rapper, for some months. Their romance was just recently made public when they were photographed eating dinner together in an empty Dodger Stadium. Drake had given a substantial donation to Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, which led to this dinner date, which was filmed on camera by a chopper.

Leia has a young kid with whom she has even collaborated on a photo shoot. Leia also is the mother of Amari Bailey, a teen basketball star with a lot of potential in the United States right now. He is a student at Sierra Canyon High School and plays basketball with Bronny James, the son of NBA legend, LeBron James.

She has put in a lot of effort to help Amari get to this point, and he has already signed with UCLA, where he is ranked number three on ESPN’s class of 2022 recruiting list. Drake, Leia’s boyfriend, has even been assisting Amari in dealing with his newfound popularity and how to properly handle it.

The Net Worth of Amari Bailey’s Mom

Johanna Leia’s estimated net worth in 2021 is $500,000. Leia’s net worth has been boosted through her business enterprises and modeling career.

Conclusion

Johanna Leia has been to all of her son’s live basketball games. She is a well-known Instagram celebrity with thousands of followers. In May of 2015, she made her first Instagram post. Leia got tattoos on both of her hands. She has worked with a variety of businesses, including Swim, Fashion Nova, and others.