Mayor Edwin Santiago, or EdSa, will complete his third tenure as mayor of San Fernando. He’ll be done by the middle of 2022. Only he knows where he’s going. Perhaps his relatives or friends are aware. His life is a story to be told. He began his career as a bottling plant employee and went on to represent San Fernando in various capacities, including councilor, vice mayor, and finally mayor; a stormy political career. He must be quite pleased with himself for running, unopposed, for re-election for a second term.

On his third try, he met a woman with a similar life story to his own. She is not a member of the city’s elite. Their house was not in a gated community. Her childhood home was not in a posh neighborhood, but in a neighborhood known as “home along the riles.” Vilma Caluag’s life story, now that she is the current village chairman of the sprawling Barangay Dolores, is still unfolding.

Vilma Caluag’s Bio

She was the mayoral candidate who gave Edwin a scare in the last mayoral election. She received a total of 55,000 votes, which isn’t exactly a small number. Many Fernandino residents believed they would be getting their first female mayor at the time. Melchor Caluag is her husband. Seven children have been born to the couple. Nicole is the most well-known of the children, with millions of Facebook followers. When asked why his wife entered politics, Melchor responded that it is her unique personality. He described his wife as a dedicated, persistent, and hands-on person, who was willing to go the extra mile to pursue her dreams.

Education

“In the human psyche, the woman archetype is deeply embedded.” Vilma can be characterized in this way. She isn’t afraid of taking on a challenge if she is confident in her ability to succeed. She is a force to be reckoned with in terms of tenacity and resolve. Despite her family’s challenges, she completed her college education at Assumption University and received an AB in Literature. When she walked the school stage to receive her diploma, she was actually already married to Melchor.

Relationship of Vilma Caluag and Melchor Caluag

Even as children growing up in Looban, Barangay Dolores, Melchor and Vilma were dating. Despite Melchor’s slurred speech, Vilma was so smitten with him that she didn’t hesitate to say yes when he proposed to her. Melchor was 21 years old, and she was 19. Melchor began working with the late Mario Garcia, who ran a numbers game and began saving for the growing family. When he quit his previous employment, he partnered with Vilma and founded a distribution company in 1998, distributing Unilever items. They eventually built the Melvi Building, among the very first tall edifices all along Jose Abad Santos (JASA) road, within a stone’s throw from the city’s busiest intersection, thanks to their hard work and good fortune. It also serves as the home of St. Nicholas College, which they founded in the year 2003.

Then there was the Kings Royale Hotel, which was located on the outskirts of San Fernando City and Bacolor town. After that, in 2005, the Mother of Calcutta Medical Center was constructed. Vilma was heavily involved in all of these endeavors. Vilma, according to Melchor, was the driving force behind all of the family’s endeavors. She was ensuring that the plans were carried out exactly as they were drawn up. And, like most firms where dozens of new issues occur and spiral out of control, she approached everything carefully and systematically. And Melchor believes that, given her background, his wife is more than able to handle the situation.

Conclusion

Vilma Caluag has been married to Melchor Caluag for many years now. Melchor has worked as a finance specialist and through this, together with his wife Vilma, has accumulated substantial wealth.