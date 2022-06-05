The right type of roof can be a massive asset for a residential home. Residential metal roofs are more than just stylish; they’re reliable, long-lasting, and energy-efficient! These roof types are lightweight, but some are also highly fire resistant, and several are even wind resistant up to speeds of 90 mph. They can also withstand rain or earthquake shaking, making them far more durable than those alternative types that need replacing every 15 – 20 years. Although the initial cost of a metal roof is higher than other building materials, it could wind up saving you money and stress over time.

Since metal roofs last for decades, you may not need to replace them. There are also no risks of the wear-and-tear type of property damage that comes with old shingles and asphalt tiles. Plus, many metal roofs come with 30-50 years of life expectancy. In some states, insurance companies can offer discounts also for this roofing material. You can learn about these and more from Concord roofing pros for a better idea. Before that, here is a quick view of some critical points.

Things to consider when investing in metal roofing

Selecting a metal roof can be easier than you think. However, it can be better to ensure that the metal design matches your home’s exteriors. Also, this type of roofing needs a solid decking material, which does not include beams or wood. These would be wrong choices. Some metal roofs can easily sit over shingles made from wood or even lathe if correctly done. Still, the best way to choose a metal roof is to find one that blends in with the appearance of your home and surrounding houses. You can get this material in many shapes and forms, such as standing seam, slate, or tile. There is no shortage of options, but don’t forget to consider what looks best on your home and can last season after season.

Some specifics of metal roofing

There are numerous benefits to choosing metal for your home’s roof, so don’t hesitate. Roofing materials can vary in color and style, which can fundamentally help improve the appearance of a structure. Most roofing options offer different levels of durability that’ll provide long-lasting protection or an aesthetic upgrade to an ordinary roof. Today’s metal roofing is no different – and choosing to install shiny material on the roof of your home or business has numerous advantages over other types such as shingles, asphalt, wood shakes, and tile. One benefit of choosing metal roofing is how it will reflect your home’s surroundings. It mimics the kind of decor you should expect around your property — from traditional and rustic requirements to modern-day models with stylish appeal.

Now, the question is – what are the options with metal roofing? The choices include copper, zinc alloy, aluminum, galvanized steel, stainless steel, and more in the base material. Each variety has unique benefits, and specific options can be more suitable for a particular structure. If you cannot decide between them, ask your contractor to recommend the best type. Generally, any rust-resistant design can be better. Nevertheless, metal roofing materials have evolved with time. So, make sure to browse through all the options well.

Another area of consideration can be underlayment. Although this type of roof structure doesn’t require an underlayment, its bottom side can develop condensation if installed in wet weather. You have to minimize moisture-related problems. Some believe that using a felt or polyethylene-based underlayment can be helpful. Polymer-based underlayments work well with metal roofs since they form a slip sheet beneath the panels on their way down to the drip edge. Felt paper tends to be heavier and bulkier than polymer products and requires much more effort to install.

Then, you’ll have to invest in the proper coatings for your metal roofing, especially if you want them to last long. These coated steel/iron sheets make sure your roof lasts! Look for one that wouldn’t fade, chip, or separate from its base. The layers usually extend how long the roof will last, so choose wisely. Please check with your contractor before deciding anything.

Special traits of metal roofs

Metal roof systems come with large interlocking panels with solid resistance to powerful winds and withstand extreme weather conditions. Light-colored reflective metals keep homes cool in summer. Or, rather, they can keep your home protected from elements that could damage it during winter or cold springtime temperatures, where there is a greater risk for expensive repair bills if your home lacks insulation.

Anyway, how can you tell who is genuinely qualified to install your roof safely and efficiently? The performance of the roofing structure ultimately depends on the installation. Hire a contractor who has done it before with your type of roof system. No matter who you choose for this job, the professional should have experience dealing with that specific type of material or product. That said, not all companies are alike.

