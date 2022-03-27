A breast implant removal surgery is a cosmetic process that will reverse breast augmentation. To explain in easy terms, it will remove the breast implants. Several women who opted for breast implant surgery will require a revision process. Usually, the method comprises of the following:

Removing implants and using new implants to replace it

Removing the implants and not having a replacement

Repositioning the implants

In case you have faced complications with the breast implant, an expert surgeon might suggest a removal surgery. There can be a few other reasons why breast implants should get removed. It includes the following:

A calcium build-up

Any bleeding or infection

If there are any dead tissues surrounding the implant

However, it would help if you took the suggestion and guidance of an expert plastic surgeon at all times. To know more about it, you can check out Miguel Delgado, M.D.

For whom is the breast implant removal surgery apt?

There are several reasons why women want their breast implants removed. Some of the common reasons are:

Personal choice – There are times when women feel that the implants are in the wrong size or shape. It can sometimes get moved to the wrong place due to weight gain, loss, or pregnancy.

– There are times when women feel that the implants are in the wrong size or shape. It can sometimes get moved to the wrong place due to weight gain, loss, or pregnancy. The breast implant complications – There can be implant complications such as folding, rupture, and deflation that need to get corrected.

– There can be implant complications such as folding, rupture, and deflation that need to get corrected. Other complexities – These comprise tension bands asymmetry, infection, displacement, capsular contracture, and silicone leakage.

The process of recovery after the implant removal surgery

The recovery process varies from one woman to the other. However, expert surgeons say that the recovery from the implant removal is usually more accessible than the implant surgery itself. If you had a breast lift after the implant removal, the breasts would feel heavy and tight for some time, mostly a few weeks. Usually, women can get back to work within five days. They might have very minimal discomfort post the surgery. If your implants get removed because of capsular contraction, the discomfort will be more significant, and you will take more time to recover.

Usually, the implant removal scar heals up correctly with time. You need to know that the healing process can take about four months. The scars will fade but will not completely disappear. It would help if you kept in mind not to lift any heavy weight items. Also, you shouldn’t be exercising heavily for about six weeks after the surgery. Ideally, you can get back to your activities within six weeks, but it will take a few months for the breasts to get into a new place. You need to follow a few precautions like:

Completely avert a few activities.

Take your pain medication as suggested by the doctor

Wearing the compression garments as recommended

At times, women wonder if there is any risk associated with breast implant removal surgery. The truth is, with any cosmetic surgery process, there is a chance of complication. But here, your plastic surgeon is the best person to guide you in a way that will keep you away from the difficulties and also ensure that you recover better.

