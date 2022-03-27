So you’re finally ready to get tatted up, but there are a few things you should know before you do. If this is your first time getting inked, don’t worry; the tattoo artist usually has a few simple steps they like to follow before they start tattooing. They might even recommend that you have some antiseptic wipes and alcohol on hand.

Getting a tattoo is a lifelong commitment, and you want it to be done by the best pair of hands. If you are looking to get the best result from getting tatted, you can follow these preventive measures. If your tattoo artist recommends these items, follow their instructions!

You Should Check Out The Parlor

It’s always good to see a place before you get a tattoo there. You don’t want to wake up in the morning and realize that you got your first tattoo at a Radio Shack. If all of the equipment is sterile and up to date (and clean), you’re probably in good hands.

Find another one if your tattoo artist doesn’t let you check out their shop! It’s always safer to go with an established studio, or many artists have their equipment and do the work from home.

Get A Lot Of Information Up Front

Before getting your tattoo, you should have a detailed conversation about your design with your artist. They should be able to tell you the tattoo’s size, how long it might take to draw and ink, what equipment will be used, and other important tidbits of information.

If something seems off or fishy, keep looking for a different artist! It’s also helpful to sit down with your artist once they’ve designed your tattoo to make sure that it’s exactly what you want before they start. You can get the best grade tattoos with Copperhead Tattoo & Piercing.

Check Your Tattooist’s Credentials

It’s always amazing how many shops have people working there who don’t have any real credentials (or at least none that they can provide at the time). That way, you can check out your artist’s portfolio if he or she seems legit. Only make sure that your artist is licensed and can make sure that you’re getting safely tattooed. The more references you can get, the better.

Ask What Aftercare Products They Recommend

Aftercare is just as important as getting a good tattoo in the first place. Your tattoo isn’t healed itself, and you’ll need some products to help it along. You’ll want to ensure that you’re getting a tattoo from a parlor that only uses sterile, disposable equipment. They usually have their school of thought on aftercare, so ask about it!

Let Them Know About Your Health Issues

Depending on your condition, tattoos might not be a good idea for you. For example, it’s always good to let them know if you have scabies or other skin ailments. Some people might be allergic to certain kinds of ink too.

Additionally, to help prevent infection, always keep your skin dry and wash your hands thoroughly before touching your tattoo. Also, avoid wearing tight clothes or jewelry on top of the tatted area to avoid damage to your tattoo.