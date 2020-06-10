Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, New Characters, And More

Attack on Titans is a horror sort of fiction film, which is Japanese. It is based on a city that is surrounded by walls, which protect it from man-eating titans. The three main characters, who also happen to be the heroes, are Eren, Mikasa and Armen.
Three seasons of the trailer are already out, and fans are waiting for a fourth. Yes, there will be a fourth season, and sadly, it will be the final season of the anime series.
Attack on Titan Season 4
Is There a Season 4 of Attack on Titan?
Fortunately, yes, there is a season 4 of Attack on Titan. All three first seasons of the film have retained quality, theme and a cause to look forward to every next episode. For this reason, every fantasy animation lover has been anticipating the consequent series and even parts in a series.
Attack on Titan Season 4 Release Date
During the launch of the last episode of season 3 in July 2019, the news of season 4 was aired. It will be the last season, and more than that, expected to be released in 2020. The expected release date is not exact, but based on the announcement, it should be somewhere between September and December.
Fans Opinion About the Trailer
Everyone agrees to the fact that the animation in the trailer is topnotch. The plot of the movie brings a sense of wanting to know more. More interestingly, the trailer appeals to emotions, which are difficult to ignore.
Like all trailers, every fan must have a favorite character. You will find your character getting into danger and in situations, you feel are the worst.
Every season brings out a more exciting theme as compared to the previous one. With such motivation, why would you not want to watch the next?
Would We Be Seeing New Characters?
There has not been news about the new characters that will grace season 4 of Attack on Titans. Being the last season, however, the recurring characters are bound to bring out their best.
Is There Any Release News on Attack on Titan Season 5?
No, there isn’t. There cannot be news on season 5 since season 4 is the final season of the series.
Despite fans longing for a longer story on the great Attack on Titan, it will have to end at season 4. Come to think of it, a shorter well-themed and quality trailer will leave a better impression.
Parting Shot
Who will be the winners? Will the titans finally be defeated once and for good? To get all these questions answered, be on the wait for Attack on Titans season 4.