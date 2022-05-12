Becoming a Mother or Father to a newborn is such a wonderful feeling. Both parents especially those embracing parenthood for the first time, share a special bond with their newly born baby and each day brings new experiences and learning for both. The idea of parenthood and facing daily hustles as a new mom and dad are two different aspects because taking care of a toddler is a huge responsibility. Their priority is that baby is healthy, happy, and comfortable with the new changes.

One of the important factors that all parents have to be careful with is the baby’s skin and hair as they are quite sensitive and need special care. With time, a baby’s hair grows and stops gradually after a certain time due to genetic factors. Their hair and scalp both are delicate hence one has to take extra care by establishing the right hair care routine and going organic, chemical-free products and Baby Hair Brush. If you are also looking for something similar to take care of your munchkin’s hair, here are some useful tips that you can start following from today.

Important Tips to Know about Baby’s Hair Care Routine

Adapting to Correct Hairwash Routine

Unlike adults, a newborn’s skin and hair both are delicate and need more time to develop fully as they adapt to new environments and weather changes gradually. And that’s why many first-time parents face challenges while washing the hair of their babies. The right procedure to wash their hair is not that tough, you just need to be cautious. Gently wash hair twice a week using mild and chemical-free shampoo made extensively for infants. Their scalp often becomes dry and results in dandruff, hence massage their scalp well while shampooing.

Choose the Right Hair Brush

Baby’s hair no matter thick or fine often gets tangled in knots. Thus, you can start brushing your child’s hair any time after birth. Choose Soft Bristle Hair Brush for the first few months and gently brush the loose strands in one direction. You can use these brushes to detangle hair after washing and massage the scalp as the gentle bristles give a relaxed feeling. For kids who have voluminous hair, you can use Wide-Tooth Hair Comb to segregate their precious hair without causing any pain. Detangling hair often makes them grumpy, hence to make things easy for them, firstly run your fingers through their hair and then glide the comb.

Pay Attention to Cradle Crap

Cradle Crap is a common hair condition that happens to the majority of newborns. It starts appearing as patchy scales on the scalp covered with flaky skin. This is a harmless hair issue that goes away within a few months, however, to maintain good hair conditions; you can try remedies to make it better. The best solution to get rid of scalp buildup is to regularly wash hair and gently comb the tresses. You can any natural hair oil to gently massage the scalp before washing hair. If regular use of shampoo doesn’t work, seek medical assistance.

Oil Massage and Moisturizing

Imbibing regular habits to oil and massaging a baby’s hair regularly keeps it nourished, and moisturized and avoids the dandruff buildup. It is believed that oiling a newborn’s hair regularly helps with their better sleep schedule as they nap peacefully after a head massage. It is advised to choose hair oil infused with natural ingredients that stimulate hair growth and other hair-related benefits.

Follow these baby hair care tips regularly to ensure that their tresses and scalp both remain healthy.