Opioid addiction is on the rise, and unfortunately, thousands are affected. Choosing to enter treatment may be difficult, but you’re doing the right thing for yourself and your future. You’ll soon discover that there are a wide variety of different treatment plans that you can choose from.

Each will play another part when you are on your journey and needs to be addressed so that you know what you’re facing. For example, opioid treatment programs offer inpatient, outpatient, and detoxification services.

The Detoxification Stage

The detoxification stage is the most common. Before you enter into an inpatient program, you’ll enter this stage to safely navigate through the withdrawal phase and be sure that you’ll be protected. With a dedicated and professional staff that works night and day, this is one of the most well-known opioid treatment programs.

When you begin to experience withdrawal, you can experience hallucinations, heart issues, and become combative or fearful. That is due to you hearing things or seeing things that are not there. This process becomes much easier with the proper staff, and the process is as manageable as possible.

Inpatient Treatment Program

An inpatient treatment program is another popular method of treatment. Because you’ll be living at the facility, you will have constant care. It is more restrictive because this is a treatment method for more intense addictions. The outside distractions are minimized to maintain a steady focus on you and ensure that you do not have slip-ups.

There is a focus on therapy here to help you understand yourself and your triggers more clearly. Like the detoxification stage, you’ll see that you have professionals around to ensure that you’re safe and that you won’t hurt yourself or others.

Outpatient Programs Allow More Flexibility

An outpatient program offers more flexibility in your treatment. You can stay at home and attend therapy sessions and treatment around your schedule. This is an option for milder addictions or those who have completed an inpatient program already.

The outpatient program allows you to maintain a sense of independence and understand how to avoid relapsing in the future by putting more emphasis on reintegrating yourself into your daily life and how to regain your control.

This is a critical stage that shouldn’t be ignored. Many people need help to combat their triggers and understand how to effectively avoid them or work through them so that they don’t have issues with relapsing, or they can forgive themselves and work through it if they do.

Each Program Has Value

Each program that we’ve outlined above has unique value during each stage of your addiction. It is important not that each of these steps also has the appropriate staff level to help you through this issue so that you are in a safe and controlled environment. Utilize these programs to your benefit and advantage when struggling with an addiction, and you can heal effectively to give yourself a better future.