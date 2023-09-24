Virginia is a state with a rich history and stunning landscapes. It’s often hailed for its well-known destinations like its vast State Parks, the sun-soaked Virginia Beach, and its homage to yesteryears like Colonial Williamsburg. But what about those secret spots? The ones that aren’t on every brochure and don’t have tourists flooding their gates. If you’re thinking of taking a road trip and are keen on a quieter scene, you might consider taking out a Virginia auto equity loan. Not only does it provide you with some extra funds for your getaway, but it also gives you the freedom to explore some of the lesser-known but equally stunning spots in Virginia.

Hidden Beaches Away from the Tourist Rush

Sure, Virginia Beach is fantastic with its pristine sands and waves. But have you ever heard of Kiptopeke State Park? Located on the Eastern Shore, Kiptopeke offers six swimming beaches – including one that’s just for campers. You’ll enjoy the same sun and surf, minus the big crowds.

Cozy Mountain Retreats

When thinking about mountains in Virginia, the Blue Ridge Parkway is probably the first to come to mind. However, consider taking a detour to Burke’s Garden. Often referred to as ‘God’s Thumbprint’, it’s a stunning valley inside an ancient mountain. The scenic beauty and biking trails here are unmatched, and there are local bed and breakfasts for an authentic experience.

Historic Towns Minus the Crowds

While Colonial Williamsburg is a must-visit, Middleburg offers a quaint historic charm without the typical tourist traffic. Known as the ‘Nation’s Horse and Hunt Capital’, it’s perfect for those who love equestrian sports. Moreover, the town is filled with antique shops, boutiques, and wineries that make it a delightful visit.

Unconventional Museums

If you’re a fan of offbeat museums, then the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is for you. Located in Winchester, this museum gives visitors a glimpse into the art, history, and culture of the Shenandoah Valley. The gardens here are also a visual treat!

Hidden Waterfalls

We all know about Niagara Falls, but Virginia has its own hidden gem – the Falling Spring Falls. Located in Alleghany County, this 80-foot waterfall offers a serene view for visitors. It’s a hidden masterpiece by nature, waiting to be admired.

Local Wineries for a Taste of Virginia

While Napa Valley gets most of the limelight when it comes to wines, Virginia’s wineries have their own unique offerings. The Barboursville Vineyards, located near Charlottesville, provide some of the best wines Virginia has to offer. They also have the ruins of a mansion designed by Thomas Jefferson – a double treat for history and wine lovers.

River Adventures at New River Valley: Serenity on the Water

While the James River is often a hotspot for water enthusiasts, the New River Valley is a gem waiting to be discovered. As one of the world’s oldest rivers, the New River provides a tranquil backdrop for canoeing, kayaking, and tubing. For those seeking a mix of adventure and relaxation, this is the place to be. The river’s shores also offer numerous camping spots, making it ideal for a weekend getaway. Visit the small towns along its banks, like Radford and Blacksburg, for local eateries and artsy boutiques. It’s the perfect blend of water fun and cultural immersion.

Exploring The Luray Caverns: Nature’s Underground Marvel

Most might have heard of the Mammoth Cave, but Virginia’s Luray Caverns offer a breathtaking underground spectacle. Located in the Shenandoah Valley, these caverns house giant stalactites and stalagmites, creating a surreal world below the earth’s surface. The caverns also boast a unique Stalacpipe Organ, a lithophone that produces tones of symphonic quality when its stalactites are tapped. Apart from the caverns, the Luray area provides a labyrinth of hiking trails, making it an excellent spot for those who love to trek. The panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the hiking points are the icing on the cake.

Conclusion

Virginia, with its blend of history, nature, and culture, offers a plethora of options for those seeking an off-the-beaten-path summer vacation. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a history buff, or someone looking to relax and unwind, Virginia’s lesser-known destinations promise a unique and unforgettable experience. So, the next time you think of Virginia, remember there’s more to it than the highlighted attractions. Dive deeper, and you’ll discover hidden treasures that aren’t just below the radar but also above expectations!