After Los Angeles and New York City, Chicago is the third most populous city in the United States. Currently, Chicago’s metro area has a population of 8.9 million.

You’ll need to hire a workers compensation attorney Chicago if you’ve been injured at work. An injury can keep you out of work for days, weeks, or even months — potentially causing financial problems and emotional distress. Since a lawyer can help you claim what is rightfully owed to you from your employer after an unfortunate accident, this post highlights the benefits of hiring one if and when the need arises!

They’ll negotiate on your behalf with your employer.

Unsurprisingly, employers are less than eager to pay for their negligence in hiring safety standards that would prevent accidents like this from happening in the first place. Unfortunately, they only take your claims as seriously as you allow them to. They don’t want to pay up without being legally forced to do so. That’s where a lawyer comes in.

They’ll help you get the compensation.

They can help you get compensation for lost wages and medical expenses that resulted from your injury. In most cases, the loss of income and additional medical expenses will be severe — meaning you need someone on your side who can push for everything worth claiming!

Fight for your rights.

As of 2016, Illinois has 94,610 licensed lawyers. This is a huge number, so you can rest assured that you’ll find the best lawyer for your case.

They will help you avoid legal trouble from the consequences of an accident at work. If you did nothing wrong, which is likely, a lawyer could help you avoid the accusation of being at fault for your injury. Even if you were partially at fault for the accident, a good lawyer could negotiate a settlement that doesn’t risk losing your job or being sued.

They know the laws

They understand how state and federal labor laws work. They know that filing a claim against an employer is a complicated process — and they’ll do everything in their power to help you through it!

They will negotiate the best outcome for you.

According to Illinois statute, attorneys charge a contingency fee of 20% for workers’ compensation cases. The cost of these types of cases in Chicago will never be higher.

They know exactly how to get your wages, medical expenses, and more if that’s what you want. While employers often look down on making payments for injury compensation, workers’ compensation lawyers can convince them to pay what’s owed! The same goes for any other settlements — like your future financial security.

They’ll investigate your claim.

If your company has a workers’ compensation insurance policy, they might already know you need to hire an attorney. But if not, your employer likely doesn’t want them to know, which is why a lawyer will come in and help you learn everything there is to know about making your claim!

Conclusion

If you find yourself in an unfortunate situation where you were injured on the job, contacting a workers’ compensation attorney in Chicago immediately might help you to get the claim. Being injured at work can be scary, but staying informed of your rights and having legal representation to discover what is rightfully yours is the best possible course of action.