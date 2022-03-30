Wired headphones have become a thing of the past ever since Bluetooth headphones and we aren’t complaining! Bluetooth headphones are far more convenient than wired ones, but they can come with a hefty price tag. But don’t worry, we have shortlisted the 5 best Bluetooth headphones under 2000 so you know what’s available in the market.

Here is a list of our top 4 Bluetooth Headphones under 2000 to buy in 2022:

Let’s begin with the most stylish one on the list! These Boat headphones have unique square-shaped earmuffs that are extremely comfortable and as a bonus, they also function as a control panel to easily change music or take calls. These headphones also come with built-in Alexa, allowing for a totally hands-free experience. With boAt, you can always expect HD sound quality and we guarantee, these headphones don’t disappoint. Purchase your own pair for ₹1699 on Amazon.



Infinity JBL Glide 500

Yes, you read that right! The reputed JBL has an affordable pair of wireless headphones and we can definitely say it is one of the best Bluetooth headphones under 2000. It boasts an in-built equalizer feature that allows you to change your trebles, bass, and mids so you can customize your own listening experience. It is also integrated with Google Assistant to control your sound without even the touch of a button. Also, you must know with JBL, you can expect nothing but the best. You can purchase this pair on Amazon for ₹1499.



Portronics Muffs M POR-1074

Are you looking for a minimalistic, dependable pair of headphones that won’t empty your wallet? Then consider this pair from Portronics. With adjustable cushion headbands, you’re getting comfort along with value for your money. This pair of best Bluetooth wireless headphones under 2000 also has a range of up to 10m, allowing you to live your life and listen to music seamlessly. Need any more convincing? These headphones also come with a fantastic mic, allowing you to take calls in high quality. You can purchase these lightweight, high-quality headphones on Amazon for only ₹1274.

Fire-Boltt Blast 1300

Is high-quality bass your main priority while purchasing Bluetooth headphones? Then this Fire-Boltt Blast 1300 is meant for you! This beauty gives you up to 18 hours of non-stop smooth studio sound whilst also sitting snug and canceling out background noise. These headphones also scream luxe because of their gorgeous metallic body. You can purchase these headphones on Amazon for ₹1499.

Are you ready to experience sound in an easier and better way? Try a pair of wireless headphones today!

