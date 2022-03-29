The importance of productive, quick, and effective communication is undeniable, especially in the workplace. However, most businesses fail to adopt practical communication tools and rely on traditional means, such as emails, phone calls, etc.

Thanks to the advancement in technology, there are new ways to communicate, and Instant Messaging is one such technology that stands out. It is predicted that by the end of 2023, global IM accounts will reach 8.9 billion.

IM or Instant Messaging enables employees to chat with each other privately, securely, and fast. There’s no need to access a personal inbox to get the message. Also, the messages automatically appear on the recipient’s screen. Furthermore, Instant Messaging apps are increasingly becoming feature-rich, and they include voice and video capabilities, real-time messaging, more robust security, and better collaboration tools. Examples of IM apps are Facebook Messenger, Slack, Instagram, Skype, Telegram, etc. If businesses plan to adopt more than one IM app for seamless business communication within the organization and outside, it is crucial to use a good aggregator for Instant Messaging apps. The aggregator will help combine messaging apps into one, so users don’t have to keep toggling or switching between websites and apps.

Now, let’s dive in to understand why you must immediately start using IM apps in the workplace.

Workplaces are teeming with productivity killers, and hence, you need to utilize every tool at your disposal to reverse the situation. Instant Messaging apps can help to accentuate productivity because they are geared toward the business environment. Applications like Slack or Flock use IM technology but come with collaboration tools, advanced chatting options, better security and control features. By using these apps, you can streamline team communication and workflows.

Ensure your teams can communicate instantly

Several functions and workflows in the workplace depend on the ability of the employees to ask and receive crucial information instantly. IM apps ensure everyone can chat with each other in real-time, and there are no delays as the ones associated with email communication.

Once you have logged into your IM account, the messages will automatically appear on your screen. So as long as you are in front of your screen and available, you can instantly carry out conversations.

Cost-friendly option

Coming up with ways to reduce business costs is always on the minds of business owners, especially startup founders and owners of mid-sized companies. Adopting Instant Messaging apps can help you get rid of inefficient overheating expenditures.

For instance, by taking advantage of video calling, you can forget about providing your employees with expensive phone plans. With file sharing, virtual whiteboards, and other collaboration tools, costly in-person meetings can be replaced, and you can eliminate the travel expenses.

IM apps are full of features that boost workplace communication

Workplaces and workflows are evolving digitally. As a result, businesses constantly need high-performance tools that boost productivity. That’s where Instant Messaging apps come to the rescue because they are full of features and meet technical requirements.

These apps are packed with screen-sharing options that allow users to share their screen with others and instant screenshots instantly. These features streamline how-to explanations, configurations, and visual demonstrations. Furthermore, these apps are equipped with file-sharing capabilities that enable users to share extensive data without facing restrictions of email clients. Users can share videos, audio files, and even documents. Using these IM apps, you can even conduct group chat sessions or group video meetings.

IM apps help reduce workplace interruptions

When IM apps are used as an alternative to email, phone, or personal visits, interruptions are reduced. Through Instant Messaging, employees interact with one another without stopping their work. Instead, they continue with your task at hand while quickly replying to the messages. There’s no need to have face-to-face conversions or answer the phone.

Seamless communication with remote teams

For most teams, remote work has become the norm. Therefore, companies need to put an effort to keep their remote workers engaged, and working through the occasional phone call or email leaves remote teams feeling isolated and disconnected.

Thanks to Instant Messaging apps, all your employees can communicate quickly, regardless of their location.

Helps in improving customer service

Using IM apps, workers can connect with customers in real-time and provide crucial information. For example, if customers require immediate attention or an issue requires the manager’s approval, workers don’t need to leave their desks to request feedback or information from managers.

IM apps ensure thorough record-keeping

Businesses need to have a record of their internal communication. Messaging histories can offer a chronicle of conversations to help team members recall minute details of their projects and save them loads of frustration and time.

So, have you yet to start using Instant Messaging apps in the workplace? It is high time to consider investing in this technology to streamline business communication.