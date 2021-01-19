Bree Louise was perhaps a household name for everyone keen on TikTok, during most of 2019. The teenager, who was still in high school, managed to gather a rather impressive following of over a million until the end of that year, where followers noticed her sudden disappearance from the social media app.

She had been a sensation in the growing network that mainly consists of teenagers and GenZ. Her increasing audience was probably a direct result of her bold and raunchy videos, which were far from friendly in younger viewers’ eyes, especially children.

Bree Louise: Everything You Need To Know

TikTok and Social Media

As mentioned above, Bree Louise made her name on TikTok rather quickly, and in 2019, she was among the list of stars who were making it big on the app. Users quickly noticed that the content she posted was mature and most suited for an adult audience. She also posted similar videos and pictures on her other social media, most notably on Instagram.

Towards the end of the year, the star disappeared rather suddenly from TikTok, and users quickly noticed. It was clear that TikTok had deleted her account, and many suspected that it had to do with the nature of the content she had been posting. Bree broke the silence and addressed the issue, although she never gave a clear reason why the account had been removed. She then created a second account, which has managed to gain a remarkably lower following than the first one. The new account features noticeably less adult content and even diversifies to other activities, including music and dancing.

Bree has also continued to post on other platforms and is particularly popular on Instagram. Even though it is not as big as that on her deleted TikTok account, her following is still impressive.

The teenage star has also taken the liberty to open an account on another popular site, namely, Only Fans. Here, users pay a monthly fee to view her raunchier and more adult photos and videos. She has also been said to have appeared in a couple of adult films, better known as porn.

Bree Louise’s Mental Health

Bree Louise also appears to be a mental health advocate despite her controversial content. In 2019, she once opened up to her followers and shared her struggle with poor mental health. The Aussie girl said that she had been bullied, and one day, the pressure drove her over the edge. She mentioned her suicide attempt, which failed and landed her in the hospital. Miss Louise shared a positive message of kindness and advised her followers to treat everyone with compassion.

Before Bree made it on social media, she was a cheerleader in the Australian All-Star Cheerleading Federation. The Australian teenager also claims to be a model, a private dance instructor, and a qualified teacher’s aid. True to this, she is considered one of the most influential youth in Australia. She has shared pictures of her modeling bikinis and other lingerie-based fashion accessories. She has indeed demonstrated her passion for dance in numerous striptease and short dance videos, which she has posted on Instagram and Twitter. Since she was a child, she has been at it, and her efforts landed her in the Wild Child Magazine for her prowess in Acro dancing.

It remains unclear to many of her followers why the young Australian beauty has decided to pursue a career in the adult film and photography industry. Notably, Bree had not made much of a social media presence until 2016, when she allegedly created her Instagram account. It seems like a long stretch from her dance accomplishments and cheerleading, to her appearance in raunchy adult-rated pictures and videos. It goes without saying that many teenagers, Gen Z, and even millennials, consider her a role model, especially in Australia. However, it remains a fact she is old enough to make her decisions and direct her life as she deems fit, just like everyone else. Her mental health awareness championship has stood her in a good light, and we hope that she keeps up the good work.